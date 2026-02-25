Charges dropped against three Minnesotans accused of assaulting federal agents

Three Minnesotans accused of assaulting federal law enforcement officers during Operation Metro Surge had their charges dismissed this month.
The new dismissals are in addition to at least three other instances of protesters who had charges dismissed in January and February.
Madeline Tschida, a 24-year-old from Becker, was charged on Jan. 23 with allegedly assaulting a federal agent while protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near Monticello, and kicking the door of one of their vehicles when agents attempted to arrest her.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi blasted her in a social media post depicting more than a dozen anti-ICE protesters shackled and flanked by federal agents in late January, describing them as “Minnesota rioters.”
U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen followed up that post with a news release naming Tschida as someone charged with a violent assault — an accusation that typically leads to felony charges pending a grand jury indictment.
“We do not tolerate assaults on federal officers and those who commit that crime will be held accountable,” Rosen said in the release.
On Feb. 3, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota quietly asked the court for a correction because an assistant United States Attorney, Matthew D. Evans, had “no knowledge of, or involvement with, this case” despite his name being used on a motion. The office asked that Evans’ name be removed from the case.
The following day, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed misdemeanor charges against Tschida, canceling a probable-cause hearing where the government would have had to present its evidence against her. Tschida pleaded not guilty. On Feb. 19, the U.S. Attorney’s Office asked the court to dismiss her charges without providing a reason and without producing evidence to justify the accusations against her.