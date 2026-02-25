How private are Facebook messages? Minnesota Supreme Court opinion tackles murder, social media.

In upholding a first-degree murder conviction for an execution-style killing in 2019, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled for the first time on the legal space that digital messages and social media occupy in Minnesota courtrooms.
A unanimous opinion, written by Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, shows that while Minnesotans have constitutional rights when it comes to their own social media accounts, if they send a message to another person’s social media account, they lose that constitutional protection.
Deshon Bonnell, Bailey French and Anthony Howson are all in prison for the murder of 33-year-old Joshua LaValley on the Mesabi Trail in St. Louis County in 2019. LaValley was blindfolded, led down the trail and shot twice in the head.
At the time of the killing, Bonnell was 18, French was 17 and Howson was 20.
While investigating LaValley’s death, law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for 12 Facebook accounts —including one owned by French, two owned by Howson and two owned by Bonnell. (One of Bonnell’s accounts was listed under the alias “Pineapple Man.”)
Bonnell initially pled guilty to first-degree murder but was granted a new trial on appeal. He was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder by a St. Louis County jury in 2024. At trial, state prosecutors used his Facebook messages as crucial evidence in securing that conviction.
In his appeal to the state Supreme Court, Bonnell argued those messages should not have been admissible as evidence. “The sender of an electronic message retains a reasonable expectation of privacy,” Bonnell argued, even once the message arrives in someone else’s “separate and independent account or device.”
Hudson writes that while the Fourth Amendment grants citizens certain expectations of privacy when it comes to government searches, the question of what that means for digital messages sent between people had never been raised at the state Supreme Court.