Personal security benefits for CEOs increase after murder of UnitedHealth executive

The murder of UnitedHealthcare Chief Executive Brian Thompson has prompted companies nationwide to increase personal security benefits for their CEOs.
ISS Services, an advisory company, does an annual analysis of public firm proxies.
This year’s show that CEO pay as a whole across U.S. public companies increased 11% to record levels.
That’s more than the average increase for Minnesota CEOs, which was 7%, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s annual analysis.
The most notable increase to CEO pay, according to ISS, was in private security benefits. The analysis also found that more companies are removing diversity and social governance goals from compensation packages, following a wider pullback in those areas.
Since 2020, the number of S&P 500 companies offering private security benefits has increased from 11.6% of companies to 21.3%.
The median value of security benefits from S&P 500 companies that pay them increased more than 275% since 2020, to $28,382, with most of that increase occurring last year.
Much of that was in response to Thompson’s death, ISS found.