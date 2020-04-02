Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 23-29 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
NCIS (CBS)
FBI (CBS)
60 Minutes (CBS)
Chicago Med (NBC)
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
The Voice (NBC)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
This Is Us (NBC)
Chicago PD (NBC)
Survivor (CBS)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Station 19 (ABC)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
MacGyver (CBS)
911 (Fox)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
American Idol — Monday (ABC)
American Idol — Sunday (ABC)
Movie rentals
'1917' wins battle
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
"1917"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Knives Out"
"Spies in Disguise"
"Richard Jewell"
"The Grudge"
"Uncut Gems"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Bombshell"
"Charlie's Angels"