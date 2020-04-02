Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 23-29 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

  1. NCIS (CBS)

  2. FBI (CBS)

  3. 60 Minutes (CBS)

  4. Chicago Med (NBC)

  5. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

  6. Chicago Fire (NBC)

  7. The Voice (NBC)

  8. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

  9. This Is Us (NBC)

  10. Chicago PD (NBC)

  11. Survivor (CBS)

  12. The Masked Singer (Fox)

  13. Station 19 (ABC)

  14. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

  15. The Good Doctor (ABC)

  16. MacGyver (CBS)

  17. 911 (Fox)

  18. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

  19. American Idol — Monday (ABC)

  20. American Idol ­— Sunday (ABC)

Movie rentals

'1917' wins battle

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

  1. "1917"

  2. "Jumanji: The Next Level"

  3. "Knives Out"

  4. "Spies in Disguise"

  5. "Richard Jewell"

  6. "The Grudge"

  7. "Uncut Gems"

  8. "Ford v Ferrari"

  9. "Bombshell"

  10. "Charlie's Angels"