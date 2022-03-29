PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — After an attention-grabbing spring training debut on Sunday, what could Carlos Correa do to top it in Game 2? Rays pitcher Brooks Raley found out the hard way.

Raley left a fastball in the middle of the strike zone in the fourth inning, and watched it land on the boardwalk beyond the left-field fence, Correa's first spring home run and another reminder of the impact the Twins' new star shortstop intends to have.

The home run was impressive — but not decisive. Manuel Margot homered for the Rays, Yandy Diaz contributed a pair of RBI singles, and Tampa Bay beat the Twins for the first time in three Grapefruit League games this year, 4-2 at Charlotte Sports Park.

Bailey Ober allowed four hits and two runs over three-plus innings, walking three. "I can't remember the last time I did that," said Ober, who has walked three hitters only once in his major-league career. "I'm not happy about it, but the zone was a little tight today."

With the scored tied 2-2, bullpen candidate Trevor Megill gave up two singles, a walk and a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to take the loss.

BOXSCORE: Tampa Bay 4, Twins 2

But other relievers were more impressive: Danny Coulombe, Jharel Cotton, Yennier Cano and Jhoan Duran all retired all three hitters they faced, the latter three combining to whiff nine consecutive Rays.

The Twins face Pittsburgh on Wednesday in Fort Myers, with rookie Josh Winder starting for Minnesota.