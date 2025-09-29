Encampment shooting just latest challenge for Lake Street small businesses

Solcana Fitness owner Hannah Wydeven, like many fellow business owners along East Lake Street in Minneapolis, has for months picked up dirty needles, human waste and litter from her property.
The disruption from a private homeless encampment near Lake and 28th Ave. came to a crescendo with a shootout on Sept. 15 that killed one and wounded six and heightened safety concerns of business owners, who say they have lost customers and money.
The business owners have sympathy for those addicted or unhoused, but said they are fighting for survival. Many of the same owners suffered through pandemic restrictions and the fallout from George Floyd’s murder by police, which culminated in riots centered just down the street from the more recent shootings.
“A lot of us are just tired. It’s been just so intense,” said Wydeven, who helped organize a neighborhood cleanup earlier this month.
More than 20 business owners packed a meeting a few days later with City Council Member Aurin Chowdhury, police Inspector Jose Gomez and other city personnel to share frustrations of lower sales and concern for employees’ safety.
While the encampment was cleared nearly two weeks ago, business owners say safety concerns persist with the sale of illegal drugs in the neighborhood and other ongoing issues.
Hayat Mohamed said she was afraid to disturb three unhoused people blocking the front door to her salon last week.
Several customers told Hayat they would not be back because they felt unsafe, Mohamed said. She still has flies caused by encampment waste accidentally hosed into the Coliseum building where her salon is located.