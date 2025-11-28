Brooks: Gov. Tim Walz knows how bullies operate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz taught high school. He’s the parent of a child with special needs. He’s heard the r-word before.
He’s heard it from playground bullies. He’s heard it from online trolls.
And now he’s heard it from the president of the United States.
Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump took to social media, posting a long message that started with Thanksgiving greetings and ended with an attack on the “seriously [r-word] Governor of Minnesota.”
“We know who that word hurts. We know why he was using it,” Walz said. “This is a bad human being.”
The White House has not yet responded to a request for comment.
The president’s insult comes as Minnesota prepares to host the 2026 Special Olympic USA games in June. The games will draw 4,000 athletes and 75,000 fans to lift up the people that the r-word would tear down.
“We worked for decades to get that slur out of our schools, to make sure kids feel welcome,” Walz said in an interview on Friday. “Special Olympics has had a crusade on this for decades.”