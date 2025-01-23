A 14-year-old Brainerd High School student is in custody after posting a threatening message on Snapchat.
Brainerd student in custody after posting threat on Snapchat
The 14-year-old suspect was in custody before students got to school Thursday.
Authorities say the student was arrested at his home in Baxter early Thursday morning. Superintendent Peter Grant said the threat was vague in the social media video but the district had to react and police acted swiftly.
“We can’t afford it anymore to hesitate,” Grant said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.
Police Chief John Davis said in a statement that his department received a report at 7:16 a.m. “of a threat involving the Brainerd High School.”
“A threatening video message was posted on social media, which was sent to a large group of students that attend the Brainerd High School. This message wasn’t directed towards any specific individuals,” the statement read.
The student was taken to a juvenile detention center within a half hour.
Davis said the incident is under investigation and will be referred to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office for potential charges.
Grant said when there’s a vague threat “we have to cover the whole district.”
“But luckily, the police acted very, very quickly. We’re very appreciative of their quick action,” he said. “So by the time kids were even going to come into the building, the perpetrator was in the hands of the police. So it ended up being a very safe start to the morning, but a little bit crazy.”
School district procedures worked, Grant said, adding: “Unfortunately, we know how to do this too well.”
In late November, the Moorhead Area Public Schools District arrested a 17-year-old student who stole his co-worker’s unsecured firearm.
Police went to the student’s home but he wasn’t there. He was arrested later that morning inside Moorhead High School Career Academy. The gun was in the student’s bag.
Aide to U.S. House speaker advised against subpoena of star Jan. 6 witness over concerns about ‘sexual texts’ from lawmakers
Speaker Mike Johnson revived the investigation this week as part of an effort by President Donald Trump and his allies to seek retribution against perceived political enemies.