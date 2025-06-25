Opinion: Blame funding cuts — not Superior National Forest managers — for proposed BWCAW fee hikes

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Picture this: A Kevlar canoe atop your head, the relief in your shoulders when you’ve gracefully placed it down in the pristine water facing out toward Kekekabic Lake, piling into the teetering canoe and, with the flick of your wrist, muscling it over to the left.
Avid canoeists and fans of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, like myself, need just close their eyes to bring back the sweet soft scent of the Boundary Waters enclosing their pores.
It’s a feeling most outdoor lovers recognize, but recently proposed fee hikes would make the permits to enter these special lakes and experiences more costly for visitors. More than double. While not ideal, let’s not shoot the messenger nor blame the Superior National Forest quite yet.
The Superior National Forest, which falls under U.S. Forest Service jurisdiction, has not increased BWCAW permit costs since 2008. These potential fee hikes come as a jump back to Boundary Waters frequenters. If approved by the forest’s Recreation Advisory Committee, the new fee could be implemented in January 2027. However, with ongoing financial fears among the greater public, and with DOGE cutting and the targeting of the National Park Service by the Trump administration, the surprise is one we should’ve seen coming. And one that many did.
The U.S. Forest Service website lists staffing shortage and rising costs for routine maintenance for portages and points of entry and campsites as reasons for the permit price hike; however, there can be no doubt that the Trump administration’s funding cuts are the central reason for the Superior National Forest’s seemingly greater reliance on outside troops: campers and BWCAW visitors.
The price for an adult trip permit currently sits at $16. The proposed change would increase that to $40. That’s a 150% increase.