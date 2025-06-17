Hiking the cost of Boundary Waters trips has campers wondering: How much is too much?

Ben Strege helps get people into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
But after the news Monday that trip fees there could substantially increase, the part-time wilderness guide said he couldn’t help wonder how many paddlers that might deter in the years ahead.
A new Forest Service proposal would more than double the fees for adults and children, generating debate and ideas about how canoe campers should pay to visit the wilderness.
Fees into the BWCAW, in the Superior National Forest, haven’t increased since 2008. The price would increase from $16 to $40 per trip for adults and $8 to $20 for youth starting in 2027, the agency said Monday in an outline of the proposal.
The plan comes at a period when federal and state land managers in Minnesota continue to make access to the outdoors a priority. Still, a Forest Service spokesperson said Tuesday that more money is needed for everything from filling ranger vacancies to rehabbing BWCAW entry points and portages, to hand-digging latrines at hundreds of campsites. The maintenance backlog is estimated at more than $11 million.
“These proposed fees will go right back to the resource, to maintain public access and safety, as well as ensure the preservation and enhancement of the wilderness,” spokesperson Joy VanDrie said.
The agency considered fees for comparable trips in the region, she said.
“Market comparisons of neighboring Quetico Provincial Park and Voyageurs National Park found that visitors pay two to three times more than those visiting the BWCAW,” VanDrie added.