Can you recycle boat wrap in Minnesota?

Listen and subscribe to our Curious Minnesota podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Boats shrink-wrapped in protective plastic are a common sight during Minnesota winters.
Lindsay Freeman, who lives in Orono near Lake Minnetonka, is used to seeing them by the dozen all the time around the lake.
Recently she was wondering: “What happens to that plastic when the winter ends? Is any of it recycled?”
She wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s audience-powered reporting project, to find out.
“When spring arrives, that plastic will be taken off, and as someone who cares deeply about the environment, I hope it is being recycled,” Freeman said.
It turns out that Minnesota is a pioneer, as far as boat-wrap recycling goes. In 2024, the state became the first in the U.S. to establish something called a product “stewardship program” for boat wrap.
That means that in order to sell boat wrap in Minnesota, producers must be responsible for collecting and recycling all that plastic, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which oversees the program.