Can you recycle boat wrap in Minnesota?

It’s getting easier. This spring marks the beginning of a new, pioneering stewardship program.

By Erica Pearson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 23, 2026 at 12:00PM
Dave Ramberg of Professional Yacht Services covered a boat in shrink wrap at North Shore Marina. Boat yards around Lake Minnetonka spent the day winterizing boats Thursday October 29 , 2014 in Lake Minnentonka ,MN. ] Jerry Holt Jerry.holt@startribune.com
Boat yards around Lake Minnetonka spent the day winterizing boats in 2014. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Listen and subscribe to our Curious Minnesota podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Boats shrink-wrapped in protective plastic are a common sight during Minnesota winters.

Lindsay Freeman, who lives in Orono near Lake Minnetonka, is used to seeing them by the dozen all the time around the lake.

Recently she was wondering: “What happens to that plastic when the winter ends? Is any of it recycled?”

She wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s audience-powered reporting project, to find out.

“When spring arrives, that plastic will be taken off, and as someone who cares deeply about the environment, I hope it is being recycled,” Freeman said.

It turns out that Minnesota is a pioneer, as far as boat-wrap recycling goes. In 2024, the state became the first in the U.S. to establish something called a product “stewardship program” for boat wrap.

That means that in order to sell boat wrap in Minnesota, producers must be responsible for collecting and recycling all that plastic, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which oversees the program.

The stewardship law was introduced by Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-St. Louis Park, who told the Minnesota Star Tribune at the time that “it’s a heckuva lot of plastic that right now is going to landfills across Minnesota.” He estimated that the amount of plastic removed from boats in Minnesota each spring tops 6.25 million pounds.

‘Wrap Recycle Right’

So far, four brands – Bioaqualife, Dr. Shrink, Husky Marine and Transhield – have signed on to the program, called Wrap Recycle Right, said Molly Flynn, an administrator for the stewardship program at the MPCA.

The old wrap gets cleaned, shredded and processed into pellets that can be used to make products like decking, outdoor furniture and trash bags, according to Wrap Recycle Right’s website.

The program’s scope will be limited this year and then expand across Minnesota over the next few years, Flynn said. The goal is to collect and recycle half of all boat wrap sold in the state by 2030 and 80% by 2035.

A sea of wrapped boats in King’s Cove Marina in Hastings. (Tony Kennedy/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

First spring for the program

The new program will get its first test this spring after boat owners start cutting off the plastic and readying a return to the water. During this first year of operation, Wrap Recycle Right will be setting up a limited number of collection spots, said Flynn.

Likely collection sites will be in Dakota, Scott, Carver, Washington, Becker, Otter Tail, Beltrami and Hubbard counties, Flynn said. The program hasn’t yet listed the exact spots where businesses and boat owners can drop off their old wrap, though – that’s coming in late March or early April. Owners don’t need to live in the county where they drop off for recycling.

“They will accept boat wrap from any Minnesota boat owner or boat wrapping business willing to transport the boat wrap to the collection location,” Flynn said.

It does have to be clean, dry and rolled up though, she said. All the strapping has to be removed.

Before Kraft’s law launched the stewardship program, boat owners, marina operators and companies that provide wrapping services did have some recycling options.

“We have been doing it since we started in the marina business in 1991,” said Gigi Jabbour, who owns Minnetonka Marina.

At one time, recyclers sought the material and would pay Minnesota marinas for it, she said. In recent years, however, she’s had to make an appointment, drive nearly an hour to drop wrap off, and pay a fee.

“The new law is crucial to getting everyone on board with recycling, but so is having drop-off sites more accessible,” Jabbour said.

If you’d like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

