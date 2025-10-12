Bloomington spent nearly $1 million in federal COVID relief money on City Hall bathroom

The sleek new bathroom at Bloomington City Hall is airy and modern, with sensor-operated sinks and fully enclosed individual stalls, their status indicated with strips of light: green for vacant and red for occupied.
Just outside, an “art wall” that will feature community work is still taking shape.
The city paid for the remodel with $980,000 in federal pandemic relief money it received through the American Rescue Plan Act, a fact that’s irritating some residents who contend the costly upgrade wasn’t necessary.
“When you think of rescue, you think of a dog rescued from a shelter — stuff that’s neglected,” Bloomington resident Andrew Thul said. “This didn’t call for rescue money.”
The tension over the project’s price tag and source of its funding underscore just how contentious Bloomington city spending has become in recent years. Three candidates running for an at-large City Council seat have all raised concerns throughout their campaign about creeping unaffordability in Bloomington, where property taxes could rise by as much as 9.5%.
The bathroom remodel is one of over two dozen projects Bloomington funded with about $11.4 million in COVID-era relief money. Bloomington officials say the restroom needed an upgrade, and they note that national guidelines allowed them to spend the pandemic cash infusion on the project.
The new, gender-neutral space, featuring 11 stalls and a “urinal room,” replaces an aging restroom that the city hadn’t updated for around 20 years, Capital Project Manager Deb Williams said.
“The wear and tear on those facilities is pretty extensive,” she said.