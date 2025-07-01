Twin Cities Suburbs

Bloomington reverses plan for bike park at former Thunderbird Motel

Minnesota lawmakers extended the property’s tax-exempt status, buying local leaders more time to try to find a developer for the site.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 2:28PM
The Thunderbird Motel is shown in this undated photo. (Courtesy of Kraus-Anderson)

Bloomington officials are putting the brakes on plans to build a bike park at the site of the former Thunderbird Motel after state lawmakers bought them more time to try to develop the location.

The plan to build a skills park — with ramps, jumps and mowed paths — was designed to be temporary, allowing the spot at Interstate 494 and Hwy. 77 to maintain its tax-exempt status while local leaders continued the search for an appropriate developer.

But after legislators, during a special session last month, agreed to extend the property’s tax-exempt status, Bloomington leaders decided they no longer needed that backup plan.

“We’re going to keep the site focused on economic development purposes,” Bloomington Community Development Director Kim Berggren said, noting that extending the property’s tax-exempt status had been “one of our priority requests” for state lawmakers this year.

The Bloomington City Council voted unanimously Monday to cancel its plan to buy the property from the Port Authority for $1. The property will now maintain its tax-exempt status until 2031.

The Thunderbird Motel, with its kitschy midcentury signage, had long served as a local landmark. When it was built in 1962, it was near then-Metropolitan Stadium, where the Twins and Vikings played, and it was the first Bloomington establishment to have a liquor license, according to the Bloomington Historical Society.

Despite criticism for its lack of cultural sensitivity toward Native Americans, the Thunderbird remained a time capsule of birchbark canoes, taxidermy, and conference rooms named after tribes into the 2000s. It became a Ramada, before the Port Authority purchased the property for $18.5 million a decade ago to save it from low-density development. The building was demolished in 2016.

Finding a new plan for the property has proved difficult.

It was pitched for use in Bloomington’s failed World Expo bid, which lost to Belgrade, Serbia. But rising interest rates and increasing construction costs have also complicated efforts to find the kind of developer officials are seeking for the spot.

“We do get inquiries for this site, but the development landscape has been very challenging,” Holly Masek, Bloomington’s Port Authority administrator, said in an interview last month.

Still, city officials aren’t giving up. Berggren noted that local leaders are continuing to seek other opportunities to develop the site.

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

This Bloomington landmark will become a bicycle park — for now

Business

Deal in Bloomington brings old Thunderbird one step closer to demolition

Twin Cities Suburbs

Rod Wallace, who built the Thunderbird Motel and backed Gopher football, dies at 92

And, city leaders note that another bike skills park — Bloomington’s first — is under construction at Tretbaugh Park. It’s expected to open this fall and to include beginner mountain bike skills loops.

“The idea was brought to the City by the community and mountain bike facilities continue to be a popular request,” Berggren added in an email.

Greta Kaul of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Liz Navratil

Reporter

Liz Navratil covers communities in the western Twin Cities metro area. She previously covered Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Bloomington reverses plan for bike park at former Thunderbird Motel

card image

Minnesota lawmakers extended the property’s tax-exempt status, buying local leaders more time to try to find a developer for the site.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Authorities find remains of Columbia Heights teen missing for weeks

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Preppers distance themselves from Boelter, say their movement is about defense, not violence

card image