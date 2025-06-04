This Bloomington landmark will become a bicycle park — for now.

As Bloomington grew up, the Thunderbird Motel, with its kitschy midcentury signage, was a local landmark.
Soon, the city plans to turn the site where it once stood near Interstate 494 and Hwy. 77 into a bicycle park — at least until they can find a better use.
This week, the Bloomington City Council voted to buy the nearly 12-acre property from the city’s Port Authority, which bought it for $18.5 million a decade ago and demolished the Thunderbird-turned-Ramada Inn. Since then, the Port Authority has struggled to find a suitable developer.
“We do get inquiries for this site, but the development landscape has been very challenging,” said Holly Masek, Bloomington’s Port Authority administrator.
City officials say they aren’t giving up, but the site is facing the end of a tax exemption deal this year, prompting Bloomington authorities to look for ways to keep that status until it can find a suitable development plan for the high-profile site that was once home to a local landmark.
Thunderbird/Ramada history
When it was built in 1962, the Thunderbird was the then-Metropolitan Stadium, where the Twins and Vikings played, and was the first Bloomington establishment to have a liquor license, according to the Bloomington Historical Society.
Despite criticism for its lack of cultural sensitivity toward Native Americans, the Thunderbird remained a time capsule of birchbark canoes, taxidermy, and conference rooms named after tribes into the 2000s. It became a themeless Ramada, before the Port Authority bought the land to save it from low-density development and demolished it in 2016.
The parcel was pitched for use in Bloomington’s failed World Expo bid to Belgrade, Serbia. With higher interest rates and construction costs, Bloomington hasn’t found the kind of “high-intensity” development pitch it’s looking for at the high-profile spot, Masek said.