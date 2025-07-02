Black Friday-like sales are now in summer too, as Target, Best Buy compete with Amazon Prime Days

America’s big retailers, including Best Buy and Target, continue to lean into big mid-summer events to boost sales as the back-to-school season begins.
Amazon Prime Days is the impetus for the dayslong sales, but each retailer has done things to stand out.
“We try to do everything that is the best of who Best Buy is, so it’s the mixture of every category, it’s the mixture of Doorbusters, the ‘Deal of the Day’ and then obviously bringing additional value on top of that to our members,” said Jason Bonfig, senior vice president of customer offerings and fulfillment for Best Buy.
The “Black Friday in July” promotions come as the Richfield-based electronics retailer is trying to regain ground.
The sales also come at a time when consumers are limiting how much they spend on nonessentials. According to a PwC survey of nearly 1,200 parents, 37% of shoppers plan to pull back on back-to-school spending and 44% are lessening spending on technology. More than one-third plan to only buy items on sale.
Best Buy’s sale runs July 7-13, overlapping with Amazon’s extended Prime Day offering from July 8 to 11.
Minneapolis-based Target’s summer promotion, Circle Week, runs from July 6 to 12.
Prime Day previously ran for two days, giving Best Buy a clear advantage when it came to “top tech” deals.