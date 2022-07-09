Morgan Turner recorded the first hat trick in team history and assisted on Addy Symonds' goal only 42 seconds into the game as the Minnesota Aurora completed an undefeated regular season by beating host Green Bay 5-1 on Saturday.

"What a great way to end our regular season," Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said. "We're proud of every player on this team. We've asked them to buy into this system and every single one of them has and they've been able to contribute."

The Aurora, which beat Green Bay 2-0 on Thursday, finished the 12-game regular season 11-0-1, scoring 27 more goals than opponents. The team plays host to Great Lakes Division champion Indy Eleven on Wednesday night in the USL W League quarterfinals at TCO Stadium.

Turner scored in the 32nd minute of the first half and the 51st and 61st minutes of the second. She has scored five goals over the past three games.

Kristelle Yewah completed the scoring for the Aurora by scoring in the 76th minute. Skylar Prentice scored the lone goal for the Glory, in the 68th minute.

Vixen in championship game

The Minnesota Vixen (6-2) play the Boston Renegades (8-0) in the Women's Football Alliance championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, a game that will be televised on ESPN2.

It's a repeat of last year's championship game, won by Boston 42-26 — the Renegades' third championship in a row. The Vixen, the American Conference champions, seek their first league championship.

Vixen quarerback Erin Kelley leads the league in passing with 1,033 yards, averaging 172 per game, and was third with 12 touchdown passes.