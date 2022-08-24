Pitching gems

With Justin Verlander's latest masterpiece against the Twins — six no-hit innings in a 4-2 victory Tuesday night — he moved into a tie for fourth among pitchers with the most career wins vs. the Twins.

30: Mark Buehrle (19 losses)

24: Roger Clemens (13)

23: Jack Morris (12)

22: Chuck Finley (17)

22: Mike Mussina (6)

22: Mel Stottlemyre (12)

22: Justin Verlander (10)

21: Jim Palmer (12)

20: Nolan Ryan (11)

20: CC Sabathia (10)