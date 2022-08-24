Pitching gems
With Justin Verlander's latest masterpiece against the Twins — six no-hit innings in a 4-2 victory Tuesday night — he moved into a tie for fourth among pitchers with the most career wins vs. the Twins.
30: Mark Buehrle (19 losses)
24: Roger Clemens (13)
23: Jack Morris (12)
22: Chuck Finley (17)
22: Mike Mussina (6)
22: Mel Stottlemyre (12)
22: Justin Verlander (10)
21: Jim Palmer (12)
20: Nolan Ryan (11)
20: CC Sabathia (10)
