Health Care

Are you experiencing changes to your health insurance? Share your story.

Tell us about your experience to help inform our reporting.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2025 at 4:14PM
Higher costs and fewer options are driving Medicare beneficiaries to look for new health and drug plans. (Jenny Kane/The Associated Press)

There’s a lot in flux concerning health insurance this fall.

Premiums in employer health plans are rising. Medicare beneficiaries are confronting higher costs and fewer options with Advantage plans next year, while asking questions about Medigap coverage, as well. And federal tax credits that help discount premiums for people who buy their own insurance are scheduled to shrink in 2026.

Are you struggling with any of these or other issues related to coverage? The Minnesota Star Tribune wants to hear about it.

Use the form below to share your story. Thanks for helping us reflect how this issue is impacting lives across the state.

about the writer

about the writer

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

See Moreicon

More from Health Care

See More

Health Care

Are you experiencing changes to your health insurance? Share your story.

card image
Jenny Kane/The Associated Press

Tell us about your experience to help inform our reporting.

Health Care

Study finds mRNA coronavirus vaccines prolonged life of cancer patients

card image

Health Care

Minnesota hospitals try to lower readmission rates, improve patients’ health in the process

card image