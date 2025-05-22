Still waiting on a license to sell cannabis, Anoka starts construction on city-run dispensary

Despite still waiting to receive a state license, Anoka has already started construction on a marijuana dispensary, hoping to be the first in Minnesota to open a city-run cannabis shop.
Some cities are rushing to open government-run dispensaries, a concept that industry-watchers say Minnesota is pioneering. Across the state, cities such as St. Anthony, Blaine, Elk River, Byron, Buffalo and St. Joseph, have submitted applications for retail licenses.
Many are working with consultants, hiring cannabis managers, securing locations and learning the ins and outs of the weed industry. But several city officials, consultants and others working on the retail marijuana roll-out across the state said they believe Anoka is the first to actually start building a dispensary.
The process is made more complicated as cities wait for approval from the state’s Office of Cannabis Management. The first businesses could be licensed by the state within the coming months, but city officials said the timing for getting their approvals remains fuzzy.
The state is requiring private businesses to apply for retail licenses through a lottery. But municipalities are allowed to obtain licenses without going through the lottery process, making them guaranteed as long as other requirements are met.
“We want to control what we can control. We can get this built now,” said Kevin Morelli, Anoka’s manager of cannabis and liquor operations. “We just didn’t want to get the license and not be ready. We’d rather just be there waiting and hopefully we’ll have the license by the time we’re ready to go.”
City leaders broke ground on their new pot shop, Anoka Cannabis Company, on Thursday afternoon, next to the city’s municipal liquor store on East River Road.