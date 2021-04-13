Bobby Dalbec, who hit five home runs against the Twins in warm weather of spring training, doubled twice at snowy Target Field on Tuesday to lift the Red Sox to a 4-2 victory.

Back to back doubles from Christian Arroyo and Dalbec in the top of the eighth inning off Randy Dobnak broke a 2-2 tie.

Rafael Devers homered in the ninth to make it 4-2.

Dalbec also doubled home Arroyo in the fifth to tie the game in an inning where Hunter Renfroe accounted for Boston's first run with a homer off Twins starter J.A. Happ. Happ failed to finish the inning.

The Twins scored twice in the first inning. Byron Buxton doubled to lead off the game and, after Martin Perez loaded the bases with two walks, Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly and Luis Arraez drove in a run with an infield grounder

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz sat out for the Twins because of non-COVID-related illness.

Flurries fell throughout the game, which was played in temperatures in the 30s.