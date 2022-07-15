The Twins' mission to put ground between themselves and the White Sox and Guardians in the American League Central before the All-Star break didn't exactly get off to a great start.

Chicago beat the Twins 12-2 at Target Field on Thursday night, and Cleveland shut out Detroit to narrow the gap in the Central. The White Sox are within four games and the Guardians within 31⁄ 2 with entering play on Friday.

The Twins and Sox play the second of a four-game series tonight (7:10, BSN) with lefthander Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.92 ERA) facing Chicago righthander Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.35).

Chicago has lost five of seven to the Twins this season; the teams will meet 19 times before it's all said and done.

Although the Twins statistically are among baseball's best-hitting teams, they are only hitting .208 (20-for-96) with runners in scoring position in their past 12 games.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Yoán Moncada, 3B

Luis Robert, CF

José Abreu, 1B

Andrew Vaughn, DH

AJ Pollock, LF

Leury Garcia, RF

Josh Harrison, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Nick Gordon, CF

Gary Sánchez, C