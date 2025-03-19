AG brokers new talks over future of Fairview, Essentia and academic medicine in Minnesota

Attorney General Keith Ellison is intervening in a complex proposed megadeal among the University of Minnesota and the Fairview and Essentia health systems that could reshape academic medicine in Minnesota.
Ellison on Wednesday announced that he is selecting a “strategic facilitator” to broker talks among the parties, which have agreed to foot the bill. The negotiator will set a timetable and “take a look at all potential solutions” for how to align the university’s medical school, researchers and specialists with two of the state’s largest providers of hospitals and clinics.
“Given the current status of the talks, the time pressure, and the importance of the public interest in getting this right, my office is taking a more active role,” Ellison said in a statement.
The development follows the surprise news in January that the U is in talks with Duluth-based Essentia to create a nonprofit entity to provide patient care and support the university’s health training programs. Minneapolis-based Fairview has balked at the U’s proposal.
The U’s medical school and affiliated physicians provide health care with Fairview under the M Health Fairview brand, but that turbulent agreement expires after 2026.
The Legislature in 2023 gave sweeping powers to the attorney general to intervene in large transactions that affect how Minnesotans afford and access health care. Lawmakers at the time were worried about a merger between Fairview and South Dakota-based Sanford Health that could have put control of the U’s taxpayer-subsidized medical center in out-of-state hands.
Since that time, Ellison has used his expanded authority to review the completed merger of St. Luke’s in Duluth with Wisconsin-based Aspirus Health, and the attempted merger of Essentia with Wisconsin-based Marshfield Clinic.
Neither deal presented the complexity, public impact or private infighting as the current one.