After ‘bad tactics’ of federal agents, local law enforcement regarded in a new light

Minneapolis police officers have maintained a regular presence near the memorials for Renee Good and Alex Pretti, standing guard as mourners come to pay their respects each day.
Residents frequently approach to shake their hands — or envelop them in hugs — and talk about how the sweeping federal immigration crackdown has upended their lives.
It’s a scene that would have been nearly unimaginable six years ago.
Yet today, the aggressive tactics of masked federal agents are casting local law enforcement agencies in a new light as they struggle to rehabilitate their image and rebuild trust after George Floyd’s murder.
Some still approach officers with hostility and frustration over what they see as a continuation of state violence. Federal agents’ use of chemical munitions and recorded brutality toward observers has sparked a nationwide debate over the Trump administration’s harsh immigration enforcement tactics. Their behavior also marks a clear juxtaposition with city cops, who are readily identifiable, subject to a stricter code of conduct and beholden to state laws.
“We didn’t hear anything about our officers throwing people to the ground and pepper-spraying them — all the things we saw ICE doing,” said Cynthia Wilson, president of the Minneapolis NAACP. “It made us recognize we could have 600 jerks running around who don’t care about anything but themselves.”
Since 2020, community leaders say, the Minneapolis Police Department has made slow and steady progress reforming the embattled department. Those changes are revealed in big and small ways, from friendlier interactions on the street to a packed Target Center crowd erupting in applause for Chief Brian O’Hara at a recent Timberwolves game.
O’Hara is quick to point out in national media TV appearances that the only deadly shootings by law enforcement in the city this year have been at the hands of federal agents. Minneapolis police have not had a fatal encounter that resulted in major protest since the February 2022 killing of Amir Locke.