Ramstad: Immigration is Minnesota’s top issue. We need to hear specific numbers.

If we’ve learned one thing over the last few months of fraud scandals and marauding federal agents, it’s that the hottest issue in Minnesota politics is the role of immigrants in the state.
How strange that political candidates try to avoid it.
When Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel exited the gubernatorial race as a Republican prospect, he got the most attention for saying national Republicans’ immigration crackdown in Minnesota made it “nearly impossible” for a GOP candidate to win statewide this year.
I was more struck by what Madel told a Wall Street Journal reporter as he left a gubernatorial debate a week earlier: “They didn’t ask one question about immigration, but they asked about abortion,” Madel said. “It’s like, what are your priorities here?”
Minnesota is in a bind. Immigration is at the heart of it. People running for state and federal office this year need to talk about it directly.
The bind is that the state, growing more slowly than ever, now relies most on immigrants for growth and that reliance produces costs before yielding benefits.
On top of that, the short-term costs in education and human services payments compete with the growing cost of care for huge numbers of retired baby boomers.
Further complicating the problem is racial tension. Most new immigrants to Minnesota are from Latin America or Africa, while the aging baby boomers are mostly descendants of white European immigrants from the 19th and early 20th centuries.