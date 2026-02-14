From chaos to radio silence: How ICE tactics changed in weeks leading to Homan announcement

The Signal group chats were quiet as Kaegan Recher drove through south Minneapolis Thursday morning, a stark contrast to a week earlier when agents pointed guns at observers and tackled protesters.
Recher was on his daily volunteer observer patrol when border czar Tom Homan announced that Operation Metro Surge — the Trump administration’s months-long federal immigration crackdown that brought thousands of agents to Minnesota —would come to an end.
Recher and the network of ICE watchers greeted the news with cautious optimism, but less than two hours later, notifications flooded in that agents had pulled over two Latino men in a pickup truck in northeast Minneapolis, put them in handcuffs and taken them to the federal Whipple building.
Recher, who has gone on patrols daily to observe ICE activity, said it’s another reason he’s skeptical about whether the operation is actually ending.
“Time and time again, what we’ve seen is the reality on the street is very different,” he said. “At this point for everybody in the city, the mentality is, ‘We’ll believe that when we see it.’”
Continued arrests
Over the two weeks since Homan took over the operation from Border Patrol Cmdr. Greg Bovino, it’s become less common to see agents on foot patrols or driving around in large caravans, particularly in Minneapolis.
Although agents have been seen less frequently while out of their vehicles, arrests continue. Recher and others have noticed an increase in arrests in the suburbs, where there is less concentration of organized observers and protesters.
In the early morning of Feb. 11, a Fridley resident filmed as agents handcuffed and detained a man from a pickup truck near the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Main Street.