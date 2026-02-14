Minneapolis has 950 surveillance cameras. Some want their footage saved longer amid ICE operation.

The city of Minneapolis has 950 cameras recording everything happening on the streets and near city buildings, and some immigration activists and City Council members want that footage saved longer than usual before it’s automatically deleted.
While federal immigration agents remain in the city, the footage can document what those masked agents are doing — including illegal conduct, they say.
Even groups and council members normally opposed to government surveillance support the idea. But Mayor Jacob Frey’s administration is resisting the move, saying increasing access to the footage could make it more likely to be used by federal immigration officials against residents — protesters and immigrants.
Bystander video from citizens has proven invaluable in documenting behavior of federal immigration agents, but in cases where such footage isn’t available, proponents say police surveillance cameras, often stationed in busy areas, could offer an objective glimpse of what transpired.
No city cameras captured the killings of Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents, although there were cameras nearby, according to Brian Feintech, spokesman for the city’s Office of Community Safety. But bystander videos helped counter federal narratives.
On the other hand, when a Venezuelan man was shot by agents in north Minneapolis — a moment not recorded by observers — Minneapolis cameras did capture an “altercation,” according to an FBI affidavit. Federal authorities have dropped charges against two Venezuelan men involved, and announced the officers have been placed on leave for providing “untruthful” accounts.
Police sometimes use the city’s surveillance footage to help solve crimes, while public defenders often use it to challenge the police version of events. Though the most widely viewed footage of George Floyd’s police killing was taken by a teenage bystander, city camera footage was also played during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In that case, a 911 dispatcher saw what was happening on the street via the city camera, and alerted police.
Right now city policy dictates that footage be deleted about 14 days after it’s recorded. Some council members and advocates want to temporarily extend that window.