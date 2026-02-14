Tolkkinen: Their CBD business was about to take off. Then Minnesota told them they couldn’t ship.

VINING, MINN. - Matt Ruckheim pulled over on the entrance to I-94 and wiped away tears.
He had just learned that a Minnesota administrative law judge on Feb. 12 overturned a state ban on shipping edible hemp products through the mail. As a grower, it would mean his livelihood could resume.
“Are you serious??!!” he texted me. “I am crying.”
Ruckheim, of Parkers Prairie, has been growing hemp since 2019 and has been shipping R Bottled Gold hemp products for several years.
But last October, while filing to renew his license, he read on the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM)’s website that shipping directly to customers was forbidden. It was the office’s interpretation of state law that said retailers can’t sell to people who are under 21 or visibly intoxicated.
Retailers were allowed to deliver lower-potency hemp edibles and beverages in person but not through the mail. That was tough enough for retailers in densely populated urban areas. It was devastating for rural Minnesota retailers, whose customers are often spread over a wide area.
And it was particularly hard on the Ruckheims, who grow their own hemp from seed and hand harvest and dry it. Ruckheim had painstakingly built up hundreds of customers in 20 states including Minnesota through word of mouth, digital content, and exposure on a local PBS show. He said the shipping ban cost them 80% to 90% of their customers, as most lived more than 50 miles away and it didn’t pay to deliver to them in person.
It was also hard on rural customers who order hemp products from Minnesota retailers. I’ve been buying CBD oil from the Ruckheims ever since writing about their grueling efforts to grow 10 acres of hemp. It helps my husband’s back pain. But this winter, they couldn’t ship it to me, so I recently met Ruckheim in Vining, population 62, on his way home from hauling grain.