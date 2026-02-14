News & Politics

Tolkkinen: Their CBD business was about to take off. Then Minnesota told them they couldn’t ship.

Minnesota’s ban on shipping CBD products was overturned Thursday, a relief especially to rural retailers.

By Karen Tolkkinen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 14, 2026 at 12:01PM
Hemp Plant. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, Elk River, Minn. After two years of selling its unique seed-to-shelf wellness products, Carpe Diem celebrated its success by inviting 400 customers and wholesale distributors to its 80-acre farm in Elk River, Minn., for its annual harvest. In addition to ÒgatheringÓ a portion of Carpe DiemÕs 5,000 hemp plants, attendees enjoyed a health and wellness festival with local vendors and supporters of the CBD oil product developer and supplier. ] Brian Peterson ¥ brian.peterson@startribune.com
A state ban on shipping hemp edibles and beverages was overturned on Feb. 12. The policy hurt CBD and other cannabis retailers, especially in rural Minnesota. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

VINING, MINN. - Matt Ruckheim pulled over on the entrance to I-94 and wiped away tears.

He had just learned that a Minnesota administrative law judge on Feb. 12 overturned a state ban on shipping edible hemp products through the mail. As a grower, it would mean his livelihood could resume.

“Are you serious??!!” he texted me. “I am crying.”

Ruckheim, of Parkers Prairie, has been growing hemp since 2019 and has been shipping R Bottled Gold hemp products for several years.

But last October, while filing to renew his license, he read on the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM)’s website that shipping directly to customers was forbidden. It was the office’s interpretation of state law that said retailers can’t sell to people who are under 21 or visibly intoxicated.

Retailers were allowed to deliver lower-potency hemp edibles and beverages in person but not through the mail. That was tough enough for retailers in densely populated urban areas. It was devastating for rural Minnesota retailers, whose customers are often spread over a wide area.

And it was particularly hard on the Ruckheims, who grow their own hemp from seed and hand harvest and dry it. Ruckheim had painstakingly built up hundreds of customers in 20 states including Minnesota through word of mouth, digital content, and exposure on a local PBS show. He said the shipping ban cost them 80% to 90% of their customers, as most lived more than 50 miles away and it didn’t pay to deliver to them in person.

It was also hard on rural customers who order hemp products from Minnesota retailers. I’ve been buying CBD oil from the Ruckheims ever since writing about their grueling efforts to grow 10 acres of hemp. It helps my husband’s back pain. But this winter, they couldn’t ship it to me, so I recently met Ruckheim in Vining, population 62, on his way home from hauling grain.

I’m lucky in that we live relatively close to the Ruckheims. Some customers have driven to their house, he said, but in-person pickups remained impractical for many.

In one of those head-scratching bureaucratic contradictions, Minnesota law didn’t prevent customers from ordering CBD products from outside the state. So Minnesotans could get edible hemp products shipped to them from a company in South Carolina, for instance, but not from someone in Minnesota.

To add to the perplexity, Minnesotans can get wine shipped to their homes, while CBD products aren’t even intoxicating. The CBD oil my husband uses contains low levels of THC, but not enough to produce a high. It comes from industrial hemp, not the hemp variety used to produce marijuana, and a state inspector tests Ruckheim’s crops every year to make sure the THC content meets allowable levels.

The ban was challenged by a group of hemp retailers, including a rural cannabis business, Crested River Cannabis Co. of Morgan in southwestern Minnesota.

“For rural hemp businesses like ours, shipping is not a luxury; it’s essential to reaching customers across the state,” said Crested River owner Leili Fatehi, a lobbyist who led the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

“For many Minnesotans, especially those outside the metro, seniors, and customers with limited mobility, it’s often the only practical way to access safe, regulated products made here in Minnesota,” she said.

Many retailers had continued to ship, she said, arguing that state law did not support the agency’s ban on shipping. She called Thursday’s decision a win against agency overreach.

Hemp businesses must still verify a customer’s age and that they are not visibly intoxicated before selling hemp products to them, the agency said. This last requirement strikes me as profoundly absurd. The law doesn’t spell out how intoxication is to be determined. In her ruling, Judge Kristien Butler suggested there are other ways than in-person delivery, such as video conferencing software.

If that doesn’t work, here are my ideas: Maybe retailers could require online customers to breathe into a breathalyzer before clicking “buy.” Or disqualify them for misspellings in their purchase order. Sheriously!

Or ... lawmakers could delete the requirement entirely. That’s maybe more feasible.

The clock had been ticking on Ruckheim’s CBD products, which have a two-year shelf life. He also has an April 1 deadline to sell his 1500-milligram bottles of CBD oil before the new cap of 1000 milligrams kicks in. Much of Ruckheim’s CBD oil was packaged before the law changed.

After months of having to turn away orders, Ruckheim will have to win back his customers. He said he is certain he can do that.

“It puts us back on the map,” he said.

Let’s hope nobody talks the Legislature into enacting a shipping ban. Local CBD producers have been mailing their products for several years, and a ban would punish Minnesota producers, especially those in rural parts of the state.

Much as I like the town of Vining, especially its giant sculptures made from lawnmower blades, I’d rather get the CBD oil in our mailbox like we used to. For goodness sakes, people get prescription drugs that way. A mild, non-intoxicating pain reliever should be allowed as well.

Karen Tolkkinen

Karen Tolkkinen is a columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune, focused on the issues and people of greater Minnesota.

