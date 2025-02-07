Minnesota Star Tribune writer and Pro Football Hall of Fame selector Mark Craig joins Andrew Krammer from New Orleans, where the Vikings had a busy night at the annual NFL Honors ceremony prior to the Super Bowl. Craig discusses his voting for all NFL awards, including O’Connell’s winning case and an interesting Defensive Player of the Year ballot, as well as O’Connell’s comments about Sam Darnold and former Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen making it through a changing Hall of Fame process.
Podcast: How the Vikings’ busy night at NFL Honors unfolded
From New Orleans, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig discusses Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell winning AP NFL Coach of the Year, Jared Allen’s Hall of Fame selection and how the voting shook out.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 7, 2025 at 4:02PM
