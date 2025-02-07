Vikings

Podcast: How the Vikings’ busy night at NFL Honors unfolded

From New Orleans, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig discusses Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell winning AP NFL Coach of the Year, Jared Allen’s Hall of Fame selection and how the voting shook out.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 7, 2025 at 4:02PM

Minnesota Star Tribune writer and Pro Football Hall of Fame selector Mark Craig joins Andrew Krammer from New Orleans, where the Vikings had a busy night at the annual NFL Honors ceremony prior to the Super Bowl. Craig discusses his voting for all NFL awards, including O’Connell’s winning case and an interesting Defensive Player of the Year ballot, as well as O’Connell’s comments about Sam Darnold and former Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen making it through a changing Hall of Fame process.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Access Vikings

Podcast: How the Vikings’ busy night at NFL Honors unfolded

card image

From New Orleans, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig discusses Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell winning AP NFL Coach of the Year, Jared Allen’s Hall of Fame selection and how the voting shook out.

Vikings

Super Bowl prediction: Will Mahomes, Chiefs top Eagles for first NFL threepeat?

card image

Vikings

Vikings' O'Connell wins NFL Coach of the Year

card image