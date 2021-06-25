If you are expecting a dramatic conclusion to the Aaron Rodgers saga in Green Bay, what might make the most sense instead is a bit of simple but powerful paperwork.

The presumed options for the disgruntled Packers QB since word emerged two months ago that he wanted out of Green Bay were as follows: 1) The sides would reconcile at some point before training camp, patching up the relationship at least in the short-term. 2) Green Bay would move quickly to trade him, maximizing value and minimizing distraction. 3) Rodgers would hold out in an attempt to force the Packers' hand but risking millions of dollars in the process.

But reporting this week shows there's a fourth door, and it might be the most logical.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported a couple days ago that most NFL players can opt out of the 2021 season, just as they did in 2020, as the league mitigates the residual effects of COVID-19.

The only catches: Players have to make the decision by next Friday, July 2, and it only applies to players whose contracts went into effect before Oct. 1, 2020.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio originally reported that Rodgers wasn't an opt-out candidate but he amended his reporting to say that Rodgers can opt out if he wants to — and showing why it might make sense. He wrote:

So there's the updated assessment after a more careful reading of the seven-page letter agreement. It seemed to good to be true, but it's true. Rodgers has a silver bullet that lets him sit out for all of 2021 and save $18.3 million — if he's willing to make a binding and permanent and irrevocable decision to not play this year by next Friday, July 2.

Basically, if Rodgers is firm on not wanting to play again for Green Bay but doesn't want to risk the financial implications of a holdout, the opt out would basically put his contract on hold for a year. He would still stand to keep signing bonus and roster bonus money amounting to $18.3 million in 2021 and wouldn't be subject to fines that could total another $2 million.

Rodgers doesn't necessarily need $20 million, but the mega-rich also don't like losing $20 million.

The downside, however, is significant: If Rodgers chose in the next week to opt out, it would be irreversible. He would be committing to missing the 2021 season, and given that he will turn 38 before this year is over he might not want to skip a whole year, especially coming off an MVP season, just to prove a point.

Then again, if he senses the Packers aren't going to budge this could be a way to push everything down the road a year, when Green Bay might be more motivated to make a trade after having had a season to evaluate Jordan Love.

At the very least, Rodgers could use the threat of opting out — again, only for the next week — as leverage to spark more serious trade talks.

And for those Vikings or Packers fans who wonder why I continue to be so fascinated by the Rodgers situation: There's not a single offseason transaction in the NFC North that will have as much impact on all four teams in the division as this one, and it's not even close.