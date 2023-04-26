The saga of whether Aaron Rodgers was really leaving Green Bay seemed to take forever, and his official trade to the Jets took more than a month.

It took far less time for at least one memory of the former Packers QB to be erased.

Per The Green Bay Press-Gazette, local artist Beau Thomas created a mural of Rodgers in 2021. With Rodgers introduced officially Wednesday as the newest member of the Jets, Thomas painted over it.

"As a lifelong Packers fan and resident of Green Bay, I really appreciate what the team does and means for our community," Thomas said in 2021, per the paper. "Rodgers has brought us so many great moments and victories throughout his years here. This was my way to celebrate him, his success and to say 'thank you.'

In an Instagram post this week showing the mural's removal, Thomas wrote "end of an era."