It appears Minnesota is getting better at quelling civil unrest and violence. That is both hopeful but saddening, because repetition is the cause for improvement.

After the bungled response to the week of violence that followed George Floyd's death in police custody in late May, state and local officials took a far different tack toward new unrest last week, one that proves the value of careful planning, coordination and commitment to well-controlled use of law enforcement resources without hesitation, but with judgment.

The response to rioting in Minneapolis on Wednesday showed that law enforcement, done correctly, can serve its intended purpose: protecting life and property without undue force.

The triggering event this time came when a rumor started that Minneapolis police had killed a homicide suspect they had cornered downtown. That was untrue. To avoid misinformation, Minneapolis police quickly released a graphic video that showed the moment Eddie Frank Sole Jr., 38, shot himself.

But the video itself proved a traumatizing event for many. Sole, who was Black, can clearly be seen slumping over after the shot, blood streaming from his head.

How and when police release videos is a topic that deserves more examination — and soon. There is too little transparency on how such decisions are made. If officials are to regain trust, there can be no sense that video will be quickly released when it exonerates officers but otherwise withheld.

Releasing the video of Sole's suicide might have been a prudent move to tamp down inaccurate rumors, yet rioting still broke out Wednesday, leaving dozens of businesses damaged and many looted.

That said, city and state officials moved swiftly to curtail the unrest. A call for mutual aid went out quickly to the Hennepin County sheriffs and surrounding law enforcement agencies, sending 1,000 law enforcement officers surging into Minneapolis. Even before a request for state aid was made, more than 100 State Patrol officers were deployed to key parts of the city, and a National Guard unit was put on alert for activation.

With memories of the weeklong Floyd riots lingering, the presence of National Guard members downtown was a chilling yet reassuring sight. To those forces, add the inclusion of community groups. Gov. Tim Walz said he spent much of Thursday enlisting the support of groups such as MAD DADS, who were a strong presence alongside law enforcement officers.

On Thursday, Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington noted in a news conference that "we spent last night working together to restore order and keep the peace." Of more than 130 arrested, he said, no one was injured. "That is what good policing looks like."

Walz noted in that same news conference that the necessary work to bring justice and equity "cannot happen when communities are not safe." That is an important distinction. We can and must draw a firm line between addressing longstanding injustices while refusing to let violence and destruction be the outcome to every triggering event.

The fact is, communities of color want what every community wants: safe streets, free of crime and violence. They have every right to expect, to demand that law enforcement — in whatever form it takes — will protect and serve, not target them. And that their voices, their concerns, will be an integral part of creating safe communities.