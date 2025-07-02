5 new restaurants vying to make your summer bucket list

It’s the time of the year when activities ramp up and the social calendar fills, as we aim to squeeze every drop out of the golden days of Minnesota summer. To make the most of it, you might, like us, choose to multitask, exploring new restaurants while catching up with friends and family — including those out-of-towners who, for some reason, don’t visit during the winter.
To make it easier for you to sift through the newest spots vying for your attention, here’s a download of first impressions to inform your next reservations: from lakeside patios, pontoon party noodle takeout, post-show pizza slices and more of the latest summer eats.
Cabana Anna’s
The freshly minted Lake Minnetonka restaurant in the new Shoreline Hotel touts a “life of leisure” and is all about counting the ways to kick back and relax. It begins with a laid-back vibe, from the glass-lined dining room bathed in natural light to the patio with umbrella-topped tables, both offering picturesque views of the lake and marina.
In the kitchen, Josh Brown is playing off Florida coastal and Minnesota comfort fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. That means everything from ricotta pancakes to lobster roll scrambles for breakfast, sandwiches to pizzas for lunch. At dinner, the menu of shareables, salads and entrees expands.
Like the food menu, the drink list of cocktails and zero proof has something for everyone. Because just like a resort beach vacation, Cabana Anna’s is all about giving people what they want without ever having to leave the vicinity.
Location: 4165 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, 952-295-8005, cabanaannas.com.
Hours: Bakery counter 6-11 a.m. daily, sit-down brunch 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., lunch 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily, dinner 4 p.m.-close.
The food: After perusing the dinner menu, the easily shareable frito misto de mare ($24) appetizer medley as a starter is a top recommendation. Shrimp and calamari are lightly breaded and fried, then nicely paired with pickled Fresno chiles, herbs and dill pickle aioli dipping sauce. The wagyu smash burger ($24) with classic burger fixings touched up with house pickles, a “fancy sauce” and house-made bun, was also a crowd pleaser.