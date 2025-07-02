5 new restaurants vying to make your summer bucket list

The food: The long list of starters ($4-$24) leans to the sea — hot smoked salmon (temp, not spice), oysters, mussels, calamari, crab cake and shrimp hushpuppies. But favorites like grilled wings and a standout house focaccia are there, too. The dinner menu highlights the wood-fired grill and fresh pasta. Dishes like a flavorful halibut piccata with housemade gnocchi ($38) and bright shrimp spaghettini ($25) share space with pressed chicken and couscous ($32), steak frites ($44) and a great burger ($18). There’s a kids’ menu, too. There are plenty of sides — mac and cheese with bacon, asparagus, Brussels sprouts and popovers ($6-$14) and a handful of salads, too. We were too full for dessert, but offerings include a Key lime crumble, strawberry Bundt cake, s’mores pie and ice cream ($4-$12).