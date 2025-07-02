Eat & Drink

5 new restaurants vying to make your summer bucket list

Lakeside brunch, horse-track views, sandwiches with a side of hockey and ramen that’s ready to go are among the latest restaurants in the Twin Cities and suburbs.

By Nancy Ngo,

Sharyn Jackson,

Joy Summers and

Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 2, 2025 at 11:30AM
Cabana Anna's on Lake Minnetonka offers crowd pleasing options for diners coming in by land or by sea. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s the time of the year when activities ramp up and the social calendar fills, as we aim to squeeze every drop out of the golden days of Minnesota summer. To make the most of it, you might, like us, choose to multitask, exploring new restaurants while catching up with friends and family — including those out-of-towners who, for some reason, don’t visit during the winter.

To make it easier for you to sift through the newest spots vying for your attention, here’s a download of first impressions to inform your next reservations: from lakeside patios, pontoon party noodle takeout, post-show pizza slices and more of the latest summer eats.

Cabana Anna’s

The freshly minted Lake Minnetonka restaurant in the new Shoreline Hotel touts a “life of leisure” and is all about counting the ways to kick back and relax. It begins with a laid-back vibe, from the glass-lined dining room bathed in natural light to the patio with umbrella-topped tables, both offering picturesque views of the lake and marina.

In the kitchen, Josh Brown is playing off Florida coastal and Minnesota comfort fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. That means everything from ricotta pancakes to lobster roll scrambles for breakfast, sandwiches to pizzas for lunch. At dinner, the menu of shareables, salads and entrees expands.

Like the food menu, the drink list of cocktails and zero proof has something for everyone. Because just like a resort beach vacation, Cabana Anna’s is all about giving people what they want without ever having to leave the vicinity.

Location: 4165 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, 952-295-8005, cabanaannas.com.

Hours: Bakery counter 6-11 a.m. daily, sit-down brunch 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., lunch 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily, dinner 4 p.m.-close.

The food: After perusing the dinner menu, the easily shareable frito misto de mare ($24) appetizer medley as a starter is a top recommendation. Shrimp and calamari are lightly breaded and fried, then nicely paired with pickled Fresno chiles, herbs and dill pickle aioli dipping sauce. The wagyu smash burger ($24) with classic burger fixings touched up with house pickles, a “fancy sauce” and house-made bun, was also a crowd pleaser.

So was the Greek veggie pizza ($23) with crisp charred edges and packed with flavor, thanks to ingredients such as garlic confit, olives, artichokes, roasted peppers, Calabrian chiles and feta. You can also get more composed entrées, and the halibut dish ($40) with a nice sear and flaky, fall-apart middle was right on, as was the peas-mint-basil potato salad and pistou butter sauce that it’s served with. Prices range from $14-$26 for breakfast and weekend brunch mains, lunches $12-$26, dinner $19 (Margherita pizza) to $61 (beef tenderloin).

The drinks: The drink list ($6 to $16) stars beachy cocktails — rum, tequila, pisco and spritzes among them. But there’s also beer, vino as well as a zero proof cocktails section along with a “de-alcoholized wine” section of blancs and bubbles.

Accessibility: A large lot in front of the hotel and restaurant means plenty of parking spots.

Pro tip: Boaters on Lake Minnetonka will be happy to know that there’s parking spots for them too, via a 32-slip marina, for takeout or dining in. (Nancy Ngo)

North Star Deli

Pedro Wolcott, chef/owner of the former Guacaya Bistreaux, has moved from the North Loop to another Minneapolis neighborhood sporting a new concept. For his latest restaurant, a retro themed deli in the Kingfield community, he’s waxing nostalgic over Minnesota North Stars’ glory days. The team’s signature kelly green, gold and white shows up in signage, a giant mural and hockey memorabilia.

But behind the counter at the mostly takeout operation, Wolcott is paying a different kind of tribute: one that focuses on the art of the sandwich. Wolcott, who helped open the notable Cochon Butcher in New Orleans, is featuring about a dozen varieties. Meats are smoked in house while award-winning pastry chef John Kraus of neighboring Patisserie 46 is making bread for the restaurant.

Location: 315 W. 46th St., Mpls., northstardelimpls.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

The food: Sandwiches come in many shapes and sizes. Sub sandwich loaves serve as the vessel for menu items such as the Cuban ($15), also starring a well-seasoned, citrusy, herb-laced Tampa-style mojo roast pork. A thin and crusty sesame round loaf is the base for a muffaletta ($17) stacked with mortadella, ham and salami, topped with provolone and smeared in an olive spread.

Then there’s our favorite, the Herb Brooks ($15), a pesto-slathered focaccia with creamy stracciatella, garlicky mortadella, smoky cherry tomato jam and refreshing, peppery arugula. The Italian-esque sandwich was as dreamy and bright as it sounds.

The one thing the sandwiches do have in common is that they’re hefty; some, like the muffuletta, can easily be shared. Even more so with the addition of a side, such as crinkle fries, house potato salad or slaw ($3-$7). There are also soups and salads ($6-$13) and a few desserts ($2.50-$6).

Drinks: Sodas, juices and milk ($2.50-$3.50).

Accessibility: Street parking.

Pro tip: The vintage-style deli has only a handful of bar stools and some sidewalk tables, so be prepared to take your order to go if you can’t snag a seat. Also, sandwiches can be made with gluten-free bread for an additional $2. (N.N.)

Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar

When the group behind Boardwalk announced the opening of their sprawling restaurant in Shakopee, it wasn’t an exaggeration. The polished 6,000-square-foot space commands your attention.

But on a beautiful summer night, all eyes and diners were on the massive patio. With several seating options — tables, bar, couches, firepits — and with its location alongside Canterbury Park’s racetrack, it is a winning way to enjoy a meal or an afternoon.

Location: 1125 Shenandoah Dr., Shakopee, 952-582-1190, boardwalkmn.com; no reservations.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

The vibe: Befitting its locale, there’s a stylish yet playful equine theme throughout. Fun is front and center, with a photo booth and designated photo-op stations. The sizable dining room is spacious and lively with a centrally located bar and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open for near al fresco dining.

The fun continues outside, where there’s a turf-lined play area for kids and more casual seating of picnic tables with umbrellas and Adirondack chairs alongside the racetrack. We were there when the track was quiet, but can imagine it will be electric on race days.

The food: The long list of starters ($4-$24) leans to the sea — hot smoked salmon (temp, not spice), oysters, mussels, calamari, crab cake and shrimp hushpuppies. But favorites like grilled wings and a standout house focaccia are there, too. The dinner menu highlights the wood-fired grill and fresh pasta. Dishes like a flavorful halibut piccata with housemade gnocchi ($38) and bright shrimp spaghettini ($25) share space with pressed chicken and couscous ($32), steak frites ($44) and a great burger ($18). There’s a kids’ menu, too. There are plenty of sides — mac and cheese with bacon, asparagus, Brussels sprouts and popovers ($6-$14) and a handful of salads, too. We were too full for dessert, but offerings include a Key lime crumble, strawberry Bundt cake, s’mores pie and ice cream ($4-$12).

The drinks: They know their audience, with fun specialty cocktails ($11-$13) that include hot honey margaritas, The Julius Orange and the popular Cruel Summer, with vodka, green tea, passion fruit, pomegranate, bubbles and a made-for-Insta cloud of cotton candy. Plus spritzes, beer (including neighbor Badger Hill Brewing) and a sizable number of NA options ($6-$12).

Accessibility: The suburban location means parking isn’t an issue. It’s one level throughout, and navigating from parking lot to restaurant to patio was seamless. The online menu spells out allergens (but not prices), so those with food sensitivities can plan ahead.

Pro tip: The Boardwalk has an adjacent entertainment venue called the Stable, primed for live music and sports viewing. And in addition to stellar views of the race track, the new Shakopee amphitheater is within sight, making this area a growing hotbed of dining and entertainment. (Nicole Hvidsten)

Shiki

Jester Concepts’ second of three restaurants to take over a corner building in Excelsior’s busy downtown has just opened. With a tight menu of snacks, dumplings and ramen, the peach-toned Shiki evokes the kind of Japanese noodle shops that’ll make you go ‘slurp.’

Shiki (which means “four seasons”) is cheeky, too, with wall art that depicts a Barbie-like figure bathing in a bowl of noodles, or, as the web address refers to them, “noods.”

It’s one of several restaurants bringing new culinary life to Excelsior’s Water Street, a Lake Minnetonka restaurant row.

Location: 200 Water St., Excelsior, 952-232-1705, shikinoods.com.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The food: Menus, illustrated with colorful swirls of noodles, double as place mats, so there’s plenty of time to study the offerings that fall into three categories: snacks, dumplings and ramen. We started with the chilled cucumber salad, with chunks coated in tangy chili crisp ($13). We tried two kinds of dumplings, the pork potstickers ($12) and the standout baozi ($14). The latter were pan-fried doughy buns stuffed with ground pork and a sweet-vinegary sauce.

Four ramen choices were available, and we tried two of them. Braised pieces of chicken were a favorite bite from the smoky chicken shio ramen ($20). There was an ample portion of roasted pork belly in the shoyu ramen ($20), which came with a soy and dashi broth that made us want to pick up the bowl and drink it.

There’s just one dessert option, mochi ice cream in three flavors ($2.50 each).

The drinks: Japanese beer by the bottle is a nice touch, and a sake menu gets playful with one option coming in a juice box with a straw. But at lunchtime, we were drawn to the nonalcoholic cocktails ($11): the ube piña colada (the purple sweet potato gives it a toasted marshmallow flavor) and the refreshing and spritzy sakura Collins.

Accessibility: Street parking in Excelsior can be tight, but there are a few spots in a lot at the back of the building, which will also steer you to the entrance of Jester Concepts’ other restaurants, Parlour (on a lower level) and the soon-to-open Mirabelle. Inside the ground-level Shiki, there are both regular tables and a counter with bar stools.

Pro tip: Shiki is snug, but takeout and delivery are available. And on a nice day, who wouldn’t want to slurp some ramen lakeside? (Sharyn Jackson)

Palace Pub

There’s a new place to go before or after a show just steps away from the Palace Theatre in downtown St. Paul. After the previous Wrestaurant closed last year from water damage to the building, the ownership (the same group that runs First Avenue, the Turf Club and the Palace), has simplified the food and beverage program. Now, it’s a straightforward bar with a trimmed-down menu of standards.

The interior hasn’t changed much, except for the addition of a couple of dart boards and pinball machines.

Location: 33 West 7th Place, St. Paul, palacepubstpaul.com

Hours: Tues.-Sat. 3 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sun-Mon, the same hours when there are events at the Palace Theater or Xcel Energy Center. Happy Hour daily 3 p.m.-5 p.m. $1 off apps, taps, rail drinks and wine.

The food: Burgers, fried apps like wings and onion rings, a few handhelds including a BLT ($19) or fried chicken sandwich ($17), and pizza that’s billed as thin crust round out the menu. The pizza is more the in-between of doughy and crispy, like Domino’s, versus the skinny/square-cut Minnesota style or the thick pan pizzas served here previously. It’s available whole or heated up by the slice ($8), which is actually two slices. The marquee burger, the Palace ($18) is a mid-thickness Angus burger topped with sauce, caramelized onions, cheddar, lettuce and tomato. Upgrade from chips to fries, tots ($2) or onion rings ($4.)

The drinks: Local beer on tap ($8), THC beverages ($10-14), Black Box wines ($8-$12.50) and standard rail liquor and cocktails. NA options are two nonalcoholic beers and sodas ($6).

Accessibility: All of the meters on the block are currently hooded and construction has brought a couple of street closures nearby. Street parking is a challenge, so it’s best to find one of several ramps a couple of blocks away or take public transport. Once there, the restaurant is one-level and there are some low tables, but most are high tops and chairs. Acoustics are clubby.

On non-event nights, service is lean and the best seats are at the bar.

Pro tip: Tickets for shows presented by First Avenue are available for purchase at the pub. (Joy Summers)

about the writers

about the writers

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

5 new restaurants vying to make your summer bucket list

card image

Lakeside brunch, horse-track views, sandwiches with a side of hockey and ramen that’s ready to go are among the latest restaurants in the Twin Cities and suburbs.

Counter Intelligence

40-restaurant ‘dinner table’ will stretch 7 blocks in downtown Minneapolis

Dinner du Nord example table is set with fine dining, fried chicken and more as organizers announced the Minneapolis event.

Recipes

Peas — snap, shell or snow — are a Minnesota summertime staple

card image