4 candidates to lead Britain's defeated Conservatives bash Labour, and each other

Jenrick leaned furthest towards embracing Reform, saying Britain needed a ''New Conservative Party'' — an echo of the ''New Labour'' project that returned that party to power under Tony Blair in the 1990s. He pledged to take Britain out of the European Court of Human Rights, scrap the U.K.'s own Human Rights Act, end mass migration, abolish carbon-emissions targets and ''stand for our nation and our culture, our identity and our way of life.''