Where: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Schedule: The tournament runs Thursday-Sunday. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for Tuesday's practice rounds and 6:30 a.m. for Wednesday's pro-am and playing days.

Tickets: Single-day general admission grounds tickets are available for $25 (Tuesday-Wednesday) and $55 (Thursday-Sunday). Those 15 and under are admitted free. All advance tickets are mobile and must be purchased at 3mopen.com. Tickets are also available at the gate.

TV: Golf Channel (1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; noon-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) and Ch. 4 (2-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday).

Last year's winner: Cameron Champ