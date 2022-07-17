Where: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Schedule: The tournament runs Thursday-Sunday. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for Tuesday's practice rounds and 6:30 a.m. for Wednesday's pro-am and playing days.
Tickets: Single-day general admission grounds tickets are available for $25 (Tuesday-Wednesday) and $55 (Thursday-Sunday). Those 15 and under are admitted free. All advance tickets are mobile and must be purchased at 3mopen.com. Tickets are also available at the gate.
TV: Golf Channel (1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; noon-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) and Ch. 4 (2-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday).
Last year's winner: Cameron Champ
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race
NASCAR will celebrate its 75th season with an unprecedented street race through downtown Chicago in yet another radical change to the once staid schedule.
Sports
Sparks' Brittney Sykes honors Brittney Griner by delivering shoes to those in need
Sparks guard Brittney Sykes and sneakers of all kinds awaited the young adults of the Covenant House California on Monday afternoon for the conclusion of a shoe drive honoring Brittney Griner.
Nation
Judge dismisses UW Cephus reinstatement lawsuit
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018.
Lynx
Lynx eighth in latest WNBA power poll; Sky are unanimous No. 1
The Lynx have been moving up in the weekly poll, which currently has Chicago as the unanimous No. 1 choice as the best team in the WNBA.
Nation
Academy of Country Music Awards head to Texas on Prime Video
The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading south to Texas next year as they return to exclusively live-streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.