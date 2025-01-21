MN Fortune 500

3M edging back to sales growth following years of restructuring, layoffs

The Maplewood-based company’s revenue fell 0.1% last year, and there are higher expectations for 2025.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 21, 2025 at 1:46PM
After two years of restructuring, 3M is on the cusp of returning to annual sales growth. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two years after launching a massive company restructuring and cutting 12% of its workforce, 3M is on the cusp of returning to annual sales growth.

The Maplewood-based manufacturer has steadily improved its performance since shedding 8,700 jobs and closing 75 offices, about a quarter of its global square footage. That equated to 0.1% sales growth to end fiscal year 2024, with comparable profits rising 14% to $728 million.

But the company just missed posting its first full year of revenue growth since 2021, instead declining by 0.1%.

This will be the year 3M improves the top line, the company now says, predicting up to 3% organic sales growth for 2025 while continuing to grow earnings. The positive outlook boosted 3M’s stock price nearly 4% in premarket trading Tuesday.

“We are carrying this momentum forward and are confident in our ability to deliver our 2025 guidance,” CEO Bill Brown said in a news release.

The company touted 1.3% of “adjusted” sales growth for the year, which excludes revenue from PFAS products 3M is phasing out of production.

A 32% increase in new product launches boosted growth, surpassing high expectations Brown set last year.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.68 came in 2 cents above analyst expectations for the last three months of the year.

3M recorded $24.5 billion in revenue and a $4.1 billion profit for the full year.

