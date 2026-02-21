Scoggins: USA Hockey is on the verge of a historic Olympic double

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1973 hit song “Free Bird” has blasted over the speakers inside the hockey arena at the Milan Cortina Olympics a total of 57 times the past two weeks.
Americans from coast to coast are hoping to hear it a few more times Sunday because is there anything more synonymous with Skynyrd than hockey glory?
Don’t question the logic. Celebrate it. Revel in it. Sing along.
USA Hockey is standing on the doorstep of something historic: an Olympic gold medal double.
The women’s team already secured gold.
The men have a chance to join them Sunday and win their first gold medal since a bunch of amateurs produced a miracle in 1980.
“Free Bird” has blared whenever a Team USA player, man or woman, scores a goal in Milan. Banger of a song and perfect anthem for two teams that have treated fans to a thrill ride.
Montreal is credited with hosting the first hockey game ever played in 1875, thus staking claim to the unofficial birthplace and sparking a love affair/obsession between a nation and a sport.