Let these Minnesota Olympians be your guide

My very first coach was Kris Hansen. I got to work with her since I was 13 or 14 through when I graduated from [Stillwater] high school. I would say the best advice she gave me was my intro to sports psychology. After you finish the race, she would tell me, don’t look at the results. Think back on your race. Think about the goals that you set for yourself during the race and think of three things you did really well and then three opportunities for improvement. Like, how do you want to do this better next time? No matter if you win or if you’re last, you’re going to have things you did well and you’re going to have things you want to improve on. And that way, you take ownership of your race. You don’t let the result board tell you how to feel.