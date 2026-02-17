Let these Minnesota Olympians be your guide

Before the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Minnesota Star Tribune asked athletes headed to the Milan Cortina Games about the best advice and most influential voices of their careers. Their responses have been edited for clarity.
Jessie Diggins
Throughout her decorated cross-country skiing career, Diggins had stressed the importance of sports psychology and mental health practices. She repeated the advice below after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 10km last week.
My very first coach was Kris Hansen. I got to work with her since I was 13 or 14 through when I graduated from [Stillwater] high school. I would say the best advice she gave me was my intro to sports psychology. After you finish the race, she would tell me, don’t look at the results. Think back on your race. Think about the goals that you set for yourself during the race and think of three things you did really well and then three opportunities for improvement. Like, how do you want to do this better next time? No matter if you win or if you’re last, you’re going to have things you did well and you’re going to have things you want to improve on. And that way, you take ownership of your race. You don’t let the result board tell you how to feel.
Lindsey Vonn
Vonn started training with Erich Sailer at Buck Hill in Burnsville when she was 7. She said she continued to seek his advice later in her Alpine skiing career, when he was in his 90s. Sailer died last year.
Erich was just always a coach that demanded the best of you, but also encouraged you. He was always my biggest supporter, but wasn’t afraid to tell me what I was doing wrong. Definitely never afraid to tell me what I was doing wrong. And I think his advice to me, to be myself, to not change my skiing — I took that as don’t change myself — that has always resonated with me throughout my whole life.
Paula Moltzan
Moltzan, of Prior Lake, started skiing at age 2 at Buck Hill, where her parents were instructors. Two influential voices in her career are Erich Sailer and her husband Ryan Mooney, who is her ski technician.
At Buck Hill, I learned some grit and determination and a lot of hard work. Erich Sailer doesn’t really let you get away with just being mediocre and for me, that’s something that’s going to stick with me. He also has always treated me like an adult. I was 10, 11, 12, when I was working with him and he always spoke to me like I was an adult, not like a child. And I think that’s something I am trying to carry on into the next generation of not babying people, that they’re just an adult too.
[My husband] always tells me to write your story and believe in yourself. And I think that’s something that I’ve had to learn is just to always belong and always believe that I belong.