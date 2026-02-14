Olympics

Neal: Jessie Diggins, Afton’s real-life Ethan Hunt, coming close to Olympic finish line

Diggins, who will retire at the end of the season, has two more races remaining in Italy.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 14, 2026 at 11:41PM
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the cross-country skiing women's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, on Feb. 12. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

Four years ago, I stood among reporters in the mountains of Zhangjiakou, China, interviewing an exhausted Jessie Diggins, who had just skied the anchor leg of the 4x5km relay. It was the fourth of six races she was scheduled to participate in at the 2022 Olympics.

Diggins was asked about the workload, if she had two more races in her.

“I’m stoked,” she replied. “Bring it!”

She didn’t know at the time what would be required of her. Her final race was the 30km freestyle, the longest event on the program. The night before, Diggins came down with food poisoning, unable to keep anything down. Yet she eventually ate soup and oatmeal and willed herself to the starting line on a windy day with 5-degree temperatures. Then came cramps. Then Diggins got confused about what lap she was on and had to ask one of her coaches. Then her vision blurred.

Her body was telling her to give up. Her mind told her body to shut up.

She collapsed at the finish, with someone rushing over with a blanket — and a U.S. flag. Diggins had won a silver medal, tying the highest finish by an American in an individual cross-country skiing race.

Jessie Diggins celebrates as she crosses the finish for the silver medal during the women's 30km freestyle skiing race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Sunday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Jessie Diggins said her silver-medal performance in the 30km freestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics may have been the best race of her life. (Associated Press/The Associated Press)

“That might have been the best race of my life,” she told reporters afterward. “I’m not going to lie. It also may be the hardest race of my entire life.”

Memories of those Beijing Olympics have been prevalent during the first week of the 2026 Winter Games because Diggins’ unwavering willpower is on display once again. Diggins, the woman with no discernible limits of what she’s prepared to endure to conquer courses around the globe, is topping the hardest race of her life in China with one of the hardest weeks of her life in Italy.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, Diggins anchored the women’s 4x7.5km relay. Team USA was in sixth when Diggins took off. They ended up finishing fifth, tying their best Olympic result in the event.

Never mind that Diggins is still suffering from bruised ribs following a spill early in the 20km skiathlon on Feb. 7. Her right side was searing with pain, her breathing irritating the injury. At the 3.3km mark — after the crash — she was 21st. She surged to finish eighth. On Feb. 10, she placed 17th in the sprint classic, unable to advance out of the quarterfinals.

Two days later came the 10k freestyle, considered her best chance at a medal. Diggins smiled seconds before beginning her run. It was a hint that, ribs be darned, she was about to bring it.

She panted in pain as she crossed the finish line, needing help from a teammate. But Diggins finished with a bronze medal, which will be one of the enduring memories of these Olympics. She would later say it was the most pain she’s ever dealt with during a race.

“I thought I was going to maybe pass out or die,” Diggins said immediately afterward. “It would have been nicer if I could have passed out.”

Jessie Diggins battled through pain to win a bronze medal in Italy. (Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press)

Diggins, 34 and from Afton, is a real-life Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise’s character in “Mission: Impossible,” who uttered, “It’s only pain,” in the most recent sequel. She doesn’t just embrace pain, she wears it. The mind overrides the pain until the pain goes away. It has happened time and time again for Diggins, the most decorated American cross-country skier ever.

It has been mesmerizing to watch two Minnesotan Olympians in particular this month.

One is Diggins, who opted not to wait until the Olympics and ski season were over to announce her retirement. She did it at the beginning of the season and, since then, has allowed fans, volunteers and anyone around her to enjoy her farewell tour. She’s taking mental snapshots during her final races, and so are we.

The other is Burnsville’s Lindsey Vonn, 41, who made the Olympic team decisively after coming out of retirement and did not let a knee injury she suffered right before the Olympics keep her from competing. It didn’t end well, as she clipped a gate on her downhill run, tumbled and suffered leg fractures that have required multiple surgeries.

Two women pushing the pain threshold. Two athletes who squeezed everything out of their careers.

Diggins has two more races, the team sprint freestyle on Feb. 18 and the 50km mass start on Feb. 22. Maybe her ribs will be better by the time she lines up for the final event. Maybe they won’t.

“It’s still a little sore, but I’m really happy that I have three days off to keep healing and get better,” Diggins told reporters in Italy after the relay. “Today, I was skiing a little more squared-up, feeling like I could take a deep breath. That was really nice.”

Either way, it won’t matter for one of Minnesota’s greatest athletes.

Violently ill one day, followed by silver in China.

Painful ribs making it hurt to breathe, followed by bronze in Italy.

And there are two more opportunities to watch Jessie Diggins do Jessie Diggins things.

about the writer

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

