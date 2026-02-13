Jessie Diggins’ bruised ribs are ‘one of the most painful injuries you can get’

Jessie Diggins was hunched over, mouth gaping, arms pumping, as she raced against the clock down the stretch of the women’s 10-kilometer freestyle race on Thursday, Feb. 12, at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Tesero, Italy.
When the Afton native crossed the finish line, she collapsed to the ground, cried out in pain and grabbed her right side, where viewers at home and spectators in the stands knew she had bruised ribs from a crash in a race on Saturday. Her American teammate Hailey Swirbul rushed to her side.
Those images, that video, of Diggins in agony after pushing her body to the limit to earn a bronze medal may end up being among the most indelible from the Milan Cortina Games.
A doctor back in Minnesota, who has raced in cross-country ski events, marveled at her performance. Bruised ribs in general involve muscle or soft tissue damage that causes swelling that presses up against the rib cage.
While distinct from broken ribs, when the bones themselves partially or completely break, bruises can cause just as much pain, said Dr. Michael Knutson, an emergency physician who practices at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and the Urgency Room in Golden Valley.
“You have to breathe, so every time you breathe you are irritating the injury,” he said. “And then you go to something like skiing, which is one of the most aerobic activities a human can do, and you’re doing a lot of breathing. You’re also double poling and transmitting a lot of force from your poles through your body. So, every time you are doing that, that’s going to be pulling on that injury as well.”
Knutson is training to race next month in the famed 93-kilometer Vasaloppet in Sweden. He is rehabbing a calf injury in preparation. When he first heard of Diggins’ injury, he said he was worried as a fan because “it’s probably one of the most painful injuries you can get, even when just doing normal activities.”
“Knowing Jessie Diggins,” he said, “if anyone could do it, it would be her.”