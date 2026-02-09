Souhan: Lindsey Vonn risked her health, not her legacy, at the Winter Olympics

One of my first profound Olympic moments:
Standing at the bottom of a ski run in the Alps in 2006, watching Lindsey Vonn throw herself off a mountain.
Sometimes, television — even modern televisions with massive screens — can’t capture the essence of a sport.
Hockey looks much faster in person. Top basketball players are even more awe-inspiring in person. And what downhill skiers do seems far more ridiculous.
They start in the clouds and launch themselves onto a sheet of ice that looks almost vertical. Finishing is an accomplishment, one that sometimes eluded Vonn.
On Feb. 8, Vonn attempted to compete in the Milan Cortina Olympics at the age of 41, with a ruptured ACL in her left knee. The Minnesota native injured that knee the week before the Olympics and tested it during two training runs.
In the downhill, she crashed early after hitting a gate with the right side of her body. She flailed and sprawled, and wound up in a heap on the side of the mountain, wailing.
She was airlifted to a hospital and treated for a broken left leg. Her career may be over.