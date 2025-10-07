Counter Intelligence

2 restaurants and a brewery are closing, at least for now

Plus a new morning-till-night cafe in the Wedge area, restaurant refreshes and Fhima’s going all in on pastry.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2025 at 11:00AM
El Sazon will pause its Minneapolis restaurant operation. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

El Sazon Cocina and Tragos (5309 Lyndale Av. S.) in Minneapolis has closed for the foreseeable future. After three years of tremendous growth for their restaurant group, owners Karen and Cristian de Leon are hitting pause at one of their full-service restaurants.

The news came via a statement that said, in part, “This choice was not easy. We have poured our hearts, our time, and our energy into keeping this restaurant alive. We’ve tried everything possible to stay afloat, but the truth is that the numbers simply don’t add up, and continuing on this path would not only jeopardize the business but also our own mental health.”

Opened in the fall of 2023, the Lyndale Avenue location was the second El Sazon, but the first with a liquor license and full service.

A stand at Eat Street Crossing food hall joined the lineup earlier this year, shortly after the notable Mayan cuisine-centered full-service Xelas opened in Stillwater. Those restaurants, along with the original El Sazon taco stand inside an Eagan gas station, will remain open.

The couple underscored their decision by saying, “This is not a goodbye — it’s a see you later."

Reverie owners opening new veggie-centered cafe

Dreamstate Cafe (2558 Lyndale Av. S.), a new vegan cafe and bar, will open this fall in the Wedge neighborhood. The restaurant comes from the same team behind Powderhorn’s colorful and veggie-fueled Reverie Cafe and Bar.

Owners Kirstin Wiegmann and Jeff Therkelsen have all kinds of cool connections to this location, which was Common Roots Cafe for years. They’re giving the room a major overhaul and are committed to building a day-into-night dining experience that just happens to be entirely plant-based. That means coffee, sandwiches, entrees and a cocktail program.

Follow the progress on Instagram: @DreamstateCafe.

Lilydale’s fine dining Italian restaurant is closing

Osteria I Nonni (981 Sibley Memorial Hwy.) will close Oct. 18 and the adjoining deli/Italian grocery store is on the hunt for a new home.

The announcement was shared via Facebook and said, in part, “It has been an absolute pleasure to host you for everything from simple happy hours on our patio, to our wine events & dinners, and all of your special occasions that you graciously allowed us to be a part of.”

Buon Giorno, the wine shop, deli and Italian market, will also close, but is hoping to relocate to a new address.

Related Coverage

Opened in 2002, the restaurant occupies a sprawling, picturesque location and received notice for its stellar wine program from national publications like Wine Spectator and Wine & Spirits magazine. Previously, the deli had been in downtown St. Paul.

New owners at Nighthawks are going to give the place a light refresh, bring back some favorites and bring in a more robust lineup of local taps and cocktails. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

New owners giving Nighthawks a refresh

It’s been more than a decade since Nighthawks (3753 Nicollet Av.) debuted on the corner of Nicollet Avenue and 38th Street in Minneapolis, and it’s time for a little refresh.

At the end of August, owners Dawn and Wes Chapman retired and turned over the keys to Alex Gese and Dean Perlman, both of Big Watt Beverage Co.. (The original Five Watt Coffee is a neighbor on this block.)

After brunch on Oct. 11, Nighthawks will close and get a light makeover. (And hopefully straighten that painting at the end of the bar that’s been slightly off kilter for at least three years.)

Expected to reopen in November, there will be a revamped food and cocktail program with more local beers on tap.

The change is part of a neighborhood trend of restaurant changeover, as Petite Leon, just across the street, will close at the end of the year and reopen as a more casual bar and eatery. And Nighthawks’ next door restaurant space will open later this season as Little Bird Delicatessen.

LynLake Brewery's popular rooftop patio in 2015. (Courtney Perry/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

So long, LynLake Brewery — maybe

After 11 years of beers and rooftop views, LynLake Brewery (2934 Lyndale Av. S.) closed Oct. 5. The brewpub in the converted theater thanked fans for years of support in a statement, explaining the decision by writing in part, “Too many headwinds stacked up over the years. We weathered roadwork before, had plans for what was coming, and put everything we had into keeping this place going. In the end, the climb just got too steep.”

But, wait. The brewery recently posted that there’s still beer and food left, so they’ll have limited hours Oct. 10-12. And, after being “floored” by the community response to the closing, the brewery also announced, via social media and its website, a last-ditch effort to stay open. An equity crowdfunding campaign was resurfaced, giving those who loved LynLake Brewery a chance to own a piece of it. So, stay tuned.

Fhima restaurants add executive pastry chef

Lynhall founding pastry chef Katie Elsing brings her baking prowess to David Fhima’s ever-expanding restaurant group. Elsing signed on as the executive pastry chef to Fhima’s, Maison Margaux and the coffee shop/cafes Mother Dough, all in Minneapolis, and Vagabondo in Excelsior.

In addition to the Lynhall, Elsing has spent time making pastries and desserts at Icehouse and Cooks Bellecour. In a statement, Fhima’s said with Elsing’s hiring, the company is “one step closer to realizing their vision of building one of the nation’s premier pastry and bakery programs.”

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

