2 restaurants and a brewery are closing, at least for now

El Sazon Cocina and Tragos (5309 Lyndale Av. S.) in Minneapolis has closed for the foreseeable future. After three years of tremendous growth for their restaurant group, owners Karen and Cristian de Leon are hitting pause at one of their full-service restaurants.
The news came via a statement that said, in part, “This choice was not easy. We have poured our hearts, our time, and our energy into keeping this restaurant alive. We’ve tried everything possible to stay afloat, but the truth is that the numbers simply don’t add up, and continuing on this path would not only jeopardize the business but also our own mental health.”
Opened in the fall of 2023, the Lyndale Avenue location was the second El Sazon, but the first with a liquor license and full service.
A stand at Eat Street Crossing food hall joined the lineup earlier this year, shortly after the notable Mayan cuisine-centered full-service Xelas opened in Stillwater. Those restaurants, along with the original El Sazon taco stand inside an Eagan gas station, will remain open.
The couple underscored their decision by saying, “This is not a goodbye — it’s a see you later."
Reverie owners opening new veggie-centered cafe
Dreamstate Cafe (2558 Lyndale Av. S.), a new vegan cafe and bar, will open this fall in the Wedge neighborhood. The restaurant comes from the same team behind Powderhorn’s colorful and veggie-fueled Reverie Cafe and Bar.
Owners Kirstin Wiegmann and Jeff Therkelsen have all kinds of cool connections to this location, which was Common Roots Cafe for years. They’re giving the room a major overhaul and are committed to building a day-into-night dining experience that just happens to be entirely plant-based. That means coffee, sandwiches, entrees and a cocktail program.
