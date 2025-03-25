Business

1-Up for Game Informer: Minneapolis-based publication wins new life after abrupt fold

The publication started in 1991 as a magazine filled with news about the video game industry.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 11:18PM
Minneapolis-based Game Informer magazine is resuming operations with all its staff members, after previous owner GameStop folded the publication without explanation last August. (Jessica Armbruster/Game Informer)

Game Informer is back from the dead.

In August, parent company GameStop abruptly folded the business line and laid off the Minneapolis-based magazine’s 13 employees. The longtime video game news source unceremoniously shuttered, closing a 33-year legacy as a pioneer in the niche media landscape.

On Tuesday, Game Informer Editor Matt Miller and other publication leaders said the media company would return with all its staff members. Game Informer staff encouraged its YouTube watchers, social media followers and readers to tune in again.

The rebooted website is already home to several fresh video game reviews, including “Assassins Creed Shadows,” “Silent Hill 2″ and “Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.”

The business is now operating under an entity called Game Informer, Inc. after the rights were bought by Frankfurt, Germany-based developer and publisher Gunzilla Games. Game Informer will retain full editorial independence under its new ownership, Miller wrote in a letter posted on the publication’s website.

In an announcement Tuesday, Gunzilla Games CEO Vlad Korlov described the state of video game journalism as tumultuous, saying the company’s move meant joining the “fight to preserve the heart of video game journalism.”

“Its legacy spans over 33 years,” Korlov said, adding Game Informer maintains a dedicated readership and “still holds a special place in the hearts of many players across multiple generations — including us.”

Miller said in the statement: “They share our belief that the legacy of Game Informer is worth preserving. We can’t wait to continue our mission to celebrate games and the people who make and play them.”

GameStop’s abrupt closure of Game Informer came without explanation, laid-off employees previously told the Minnesota Star Tribune. The company also shut down its website and removed thousands of online articles that instead redirected to a farewell statement.

GameStop faced some backlash from readers and employees over the sudden elimination of decades of work.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Ben Hanson, a Game Informer video producer from 2010 through 2019, said he is interested to see what the world looks like now that the magazine is no longer owned by GameStop.

“It’s wild. It’s a dire time for games media,” said Hanson, who left Game Informer in 2019 to create MinnMax, a company that produces gaming podcasts.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

