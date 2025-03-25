1-Up for Game Informer: Minneapolis-based publication wins new life after abrupt fold

Game Informer is back from the dead.
In August, parent company GameStop abruptly folded the business line and laid off the Minneapolis-based magazine’s 13 employees. The longtime video game news source unceremoniously shuttered, closing a 33-year legacy as a pioneer in the niche media landscape.
On Tuesday, Game Informer Editor Matt Miller and other publication leaders said the media company would return with all its staff members. Game Informer staff encouraged its YouTube watchers, social media followers and readers to tune in again.
The rebooted website is already home to several fresh video game reviews, including “Assassins Creed Shadows,” “Silent Hill 2″ and “Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.”
The business is now operating under an entity called Game Informer, Inc. after the rights were bought by Frankfurt, Germany-based developer and publisher Gunzilla Games. Game Informer will retain full editorial independence under its new ownership, Miller wrote in a letter posted on the publication’s website.
In an announcement Tuesday, Gunzilla Games CEO Vlad Korlov described the state of video game journalism as tumultuous, saying the company’s move meant joining the “fight to preserve the heart of video game journalism.”
“Its legacy spans over 33 years,” Korlov said, adding Game Informer maintains a dedicated readership and “still holds a special place in the hearts of many players across multiple generations — including us.”
Miller said in the statement: “They share our belief that the legacy of Game Informer is worth preserving. We can’t wait to continue our mission to celebrate games and the people who make and play them.”