Business

Minneapolis-based Game Informer closes abruptly after 33 years in publication

Parent company GameStop continues to report financial losses.

By Nicole Norfleet

Star Tribune

August 2, 2024 at 10:12PM
A farewell message was posted on Game Informer's website saying the publication would no longer continue.

The popular video game magazine and website Game Informer suddenly shut down Friday after more than 30 years in publication.

Game Informer’s staff members were asked Friday morning to attend a meeting where representatives from parent company GameStop told them they were all being laid off, according to one of the staff members in the meeting.

“After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer,” the magazine said in a post Friday on X. “From the early days of pixelated adventures to today’s immersive virtual realms, we’ve been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we’ve cultivated together will continue to live on. Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end.”

All links to Game Informer’s website now redirect to a page with the statement. It’s unclear if the content from the magazine’s website will be archived and made accessible.

It's one of the most offbeat fundraiser for children's hospitals across the country: video game addicts are participating in a 24 gaming marathon Saturday. About 230 bleary-eyed folks in Minnesota will be staring at video screens around the clock Saturday, to raise funds for Gillette's Childen's Hospital. That includes a half dozen folks who work for Game Informer magazine in downtown Minneapolis ] Richard.Sennott@startribune.com Richard Sennott/Star Tribune. , Minneapolis Minn Saturday 10/20/12
Game Informer staffers, shown in 2012 in Minneapolis. Game Informer’s staff members were asked Friday morning to attend a meeting where representatives from parent company GameStop told them they were all being laid off, according to one of the staff members in the meeting. (Star Tribune)

Game Informer, which launched in 1991, had a global subscriber base of more than 6 million gamers. There were 13 people including editors listed on its staff page as recently as a few days ago.

“Game Informer has been closed down by GameStop and the entire, incredibly talented staff [including myself] have all been laid off,” Kyle Hilliard, Game Informer’s local magazine content director, wrote Friday on X. “A frustrating turn of events [especially considering we were about 70% done with the next issue and it was going to have a GREAT cover].”

GameStop has had financial issues for years as gaming has transitioned away from users buying physical copies sold in stores to downloading digital games and updates through services like PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam. In June, the company announced it lost more than $32 million in its first quarter.

As of Friday afternoon, GameStop hadn’t responded to requests for comment about the closing of Game Informer.



Most Read

list card image
Business

Deals on Polaris vehicles grow as dealerships face high inventories

list card image
Business

These 3 cabins are under $350K and 90 minutes from the Twin Cities

Business

‘Gorgeous’ historic home in Princeton designed by prominent Minnesota architect lists for $600K

list card image
Business

Target’s latest Demo Day was all about AI

Nicole Norfleet

Retail Reporter

Nicole Norfleet covers the fast-paced retail scene including industry giants Target and Best Buy. She previously covered commercial real estate and professional services.

See More

More from Business

See More
Business

Minnesota businesses struggle to hire qualified workers, grapple with rising costs

A Fed survey of professional and business-services firms found continued economic pressures but optimism about the future.

Rochester

YMCA closing Rochester child care center at the end of August

Business

Minneapolis-based Game Informer closes abruptly after 33 years in publication