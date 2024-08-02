The popular video game magazine and website Game Informer suddenly shut down Friday after more than 30 years in publication.
Game Informer’s staff members were asked Friday morning to attend a meeting where representatives from parent company GameStop told them they were all being laid off, according to one of the staff members in the meeting.
“After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer,” the magazine said in a post Friday on X. “From the early days of pixelated adventures to today’s immersive virtual realms, we’ve been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we’ve cultivated together will continue to live on. Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end.”
All links to Game Informer’s website now redirect to a page with the statement. It’s unclear if the content from the magazine’s website will be archived and made accessible.
Game Informer, which launched in 1991, had a global subscriber base of more than 6 million gamers. There were 13 people including editors listed on its staff page as recently as a few days ago.
“Game Informer has been closed down by GameStop and the entire, incredibly talented staff [including myself] have all been laid off,” Kyle Hilliard, Game Informer’s local magazine content director, wrote Friday on X. “A frustrating turn of events [especially considering we were about 70% done with the next issue and it was going to have a GREAT cover].”