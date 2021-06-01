Intro: The Wild had a series of end-of-year interview sessions with players on Tuesday, including forward Zach Parise. His future will be a big question during the offseason — even after he said Tuesday that he plans to be here for the foreseeable future. You'll hear Michael Rand's thoughts as well as audio of several interesting things Parise had to say.

8:00: Twins outfielder Rob Refsnyder has been one of the feel-good stories on this year's team. The journeyman, playing for his fifth MLB team since 2017, is hitting .320 and has provided a spark for a team decimated by injuries. He joins the podcast to talk about his approach to hitting, how grateful he is for this season and being a new dad.

25:00: The Blazers lost an all-time classic to the Nuggets on Tuesday, with Damian Lillard scoring 55 points in the double overtime defeat. The game should make you long for the Wolves to be a true playoff contender — and Nikola Jokic's overall excellence should make you want more from Karl-Anthony Towns.

