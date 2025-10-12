Yuen: The classroom distraction no one wants to talk about

A wave of validation swept over me when I read the many emails from teachers and parents who responded to my column about how overuse of screens in classrooms is hurting education. Even though plenty of Minnesota districts and private schools have restricted cellphone use, students are still using school-issued iPads and Chromebooks, in many cases several hours a day.
Parents described how their children cannot resist playing games or scrolling through short-form videos on their tablets while procrastinating homework, a scene all too familiar in my house. Educators said the distractions from screens extend into the classroom, saddling them with an exhausting game of Whac-A-Mole.
The accounts were disturbing but reassuring: It’s not only my kid.
Jeff Krause, who recently retired from teaching science at Edina High School, said everyone from lower-achieving students to the Ivy League-bound were using messaging apps or playing games on their laptops in his class. Once the devices were introduced, students were socializing and collaborating with one another far less, he added.
“Post-COVID, you couldn’t pry these things from their cold, dead hands,” he said. “It was nearly universal. We found that multiple students were highly distracted, multiple tabs on their browsers, multiple shopping websites and social media galore.”
Krause described himself as an early adopter of educational technology, but said his department began to pull back and assign more paper-and-pencil activities because of the distracted learning associated with screens. That decision was also guided by research suggesting that writing by hand is better for memory and learning than pushing buttons on a device.
Younger grades on screens
Overreliance on screens can start well before high school. The Wall Street Journal reported that sixth grade is when it peaks: Sixth-graders spend an average of 2 hours and 24 minutes a day on their screens in school. That amounts to more than a third of their instructional time. On average, students in first through 12th grade spend 98 minutes on school-issued devices during the school day, the Journal reported.
An elementary school teacher from St. Paul Public Schools, which provides each student with an iPad, wrote me to share problems that emerged after the district adopted a new math curriculum that heavily relied on the device.