Yuen: Why is that horse dressed like a magic carpet? Meet the woman behind the costumes.

Why are Krystal Sieben’s horses dolled up like Taylor Swift, Carmela Soprano or the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man?
Allow me to explain.
Every day in October, Sieben — who describes herself as a “reluctant” social media influencer — dresses one of her horses in costume for Instagram pictures that soften hearts and compel “likes” from her thousands of followers. Those interactions boost the visibility of Sieben’s mission and help steer donations toward her organization.
Her mission is simple. If you’re a kid who wants to meet a horse, this former teacher from Stillwater can make that happen.
Sieben is a one-woman nonprofit, Three Little Burdes, who arranges free visits with one of her three horses boarded at stables across the Twin Cities east metro. As a mom of a 13-year-old son with autism, she has a heart for serving kids with disabilities or those who haven’t had the opportunity to get up close and personal with these physically stunning creatures.
“It’s just as much for city people as it is for those with special needs or people who just don’t know where to start,” she said. “I just want it to be a safe and welcoming introduction.”
One of her regular clients is Emma Le of Blaine, all of 4 years old, who marches toward a dark beauty named Cougaroo upon arriving at the vibrant grassy fields of Woodloch Stable in Hugo. Emma sports a turquoise harem jumpsuit, in the mold of her favorite Disney character, Jasmine from “Aladdin,” and struts across the field in white fringed cowgirl boots.
She takes hold of Cougaroo’s lead, and he cooperates without complaint. He gently follows Emma’s every step, all the while draped in a cape fashioned to look like Jasmine’s magic carpet.