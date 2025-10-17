Culture

Yuen: Why is that horse dressed like a magic carpet? Meet the woman behind the costumes.

A Stillwater mom’s Halloween-themed horse posts aren’t just for laughs. They support a mission to help kids experience the magic of horses, free of charge.

Columnist Icon

By Laura Yuen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 11:00AM
Emma Le, 4, of Blaine, dressed as Jasmine from the movie "Aladdin," spends time with the horse Cougaroo, donning a "magic carpet." (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Why are Krystal Sieben’s horses dolled up like Taylor Swift, Carmela Soprano or the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man?

Allow me to explain.

Every day in October, Sieben — who describes herself as a “reluctant” social media influencer — dresses one of her horses in costume for Instagram pictures that soften hearts and compel “likes” from her thousands of followers. Those interactions boost the visibility of Sieben’s mission and help steer donations toward her organization.

A little girl in a black dress and white collar poses with a white horse in a field littered with autumn leaves. A fake hand rests on the horse's back.
Syver the horse cooperates under the watchful grip of Thing for a portrait with Ada Sieben, dressed as Wednesday Addams. (Krystal Sieben/Provided)

Her mission is simple. If you’re a kid who wants to meet a horse, this former teacher from Stillwater can make that happen.

Sieben is a one-woman nonprofit, Three Little Burdes, who arranges free visits with one of her three horses boarded at stables across the Twin Cities east metro. As a mom of a 13-year-old son with autism, she has a heart for serving kids with disabilities or those who haven’t had the opportunity to get up close and personal with these physically stunning creatures.

“It’s just as much for city people as it is for those with special needs or people who just don’t know where to start,” she said. “I just want it to be a safe and welcoming introduction.”

One of her regular clients is Emma Le of Blaine, all of 4 years old, who marches toward a dark beauty named Cougaroo upon arriving at the vibrant grassy fields of Woodloch Stable in Hugo. Emma sports a turquoise harem jumpsuit, in the mold of her favorite Disney character, Jasmine from “Aladdin,” and struts across the field in white fringed cowgirl boots.

She takes hold of Cougaroo’s lead, and he cooperates without complaint. He gently follows Emma’s every step, all the while draped in a cape fashioned to look like Jasmine’s magic carpet.

Cougaroo once competed in show jumping, but an injury forced his early retirement. His owners donated him to Sieben, telling her that even though he had excelled in the sport, “he always wanted to be loved by a little girl.”

A growing body of evidence suggests our bodies benefit just by being in the presence of horses. The animals can calm the human mind and reduce our stress and anxiety. Equine-assisted therapy has been shown to help veterans struggling with PTSD. Researchers say horses are perceptive to body language and can even perceive human emotions.

That may not have been on Emma’s mind as she stroked Cougaroo’s velveteen muzzle. Her mom, Lailee, said she brings her to see Sieben’s horses to expose her daughter to vast open spaces and a different way of life. “Growing up in the city, you never have the chance to be next to a majestic animal like this,” Lailee said.

Related Coverage

Inspiration struck Sieben when her youngest child, who was obsessed with horses, attended pony lessons at Woodloch. Sieben’s oldest, Teddy, tagged along. At the time, Sieben was struggling to process Teddy’s autism diagnosis — not because of who he was, but because of the isolation she experienced and judgment from others.

A chance encounter with an horse in the barn who had been abandoned by his owner changed everything. She credits that horse with taking away her sadness and helping her put herself back together.

A young teen boy wearing a Ghostbusters coveralls holds a plastic proton-pack while standing next to a white horse wearing a Stay Puft hat.
Teddy Sieben, 13, and Syver dressed up for a Ghosbusters theme as part of mom Krystal Sieben's social media campaign to raise awareness of her nonprofit, Three Little Burdes. (Krystal Sieben/Provided)

Sieben also noted how the pony at her daughter’s lesson walked across the arena to befriend Teddy, who had been nervously watching from a distance. Such interactions gave him “confidence, calm and joy in ways other spaces couldn’t,” she said.

The horse barn, she concluded, “was a place for everyone, a place where everybody in my family could fit in,” she said. “I just wanted to do that for other families.”

Sieben holds a lottery on Instagram to open up slots for the free visits in Hugo and her other two locations in Stillwater and Hudson, Wis. About 10% of her visitors are adults who always wanted to interact with a horse.

Visitors don’t ride the animals but can feed them treats, brush their hair and walk them around the fields and barns. Parents are often relieved when their children with special needs aren’t shunned for being different or having behavioral issues in public, Sieben said. During the outings, she also takes pictures of the encounters and sends digital images to the families.

The operation is far from a money-maker; she estimates her family contributes about $10,000 a year to keep the nonprofit running.

There’s a lot in this world to leave you jaded and heartbroken. But it’s also a place where horses are healers, companions and kid-whisperers. Sieben quietly opens a door so that others may experience a brief but extraordinary connection between horse and human.

And that door opens, just a crack, when a horse dresses up as Carmela Soprano.

View post on Instagram
 
about the writer

about the writer

Laura Yuen

Columnist

Laura Yuen writes opinion and reported pieces exploring culture, communities, who we are, and how we live.

See Moreicon

More from Culture

See More

Culture

Yuen: Why is that horse dressed like a magic carpet? Meet the woman behind the costumes.

Staff headshot
Laura Yuen
card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

A Stillwater mom’s Halloween-themed horse posts aren’t just for laughs. They support a mission to help kids experience the magic of horses, free of charge.

Stage & Arts

Fans from all over go crazy for ‘Purple Rain’ musical preview

card image

Music

Review: English conductor Andrew Manze leads Minnesota Orchestra in a satisfying program

card image