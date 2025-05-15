Yuen: A horse retires from the last mounted police unit in Minnesota

Brummer, who is 66, is on the brink of ugly-crying at the horse barn in Maple Plain. He is a very rare breed and kind of a big deal, she tells anyone who will listen. Teak is a Spanish-Norman, to be precise. His kind was bred to genetically re-create the characteristics of warhorses that were ridden by medieval knights in battle. Brummer thinks she could have fetched tens of thousands of dollars if she sold him.