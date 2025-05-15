Yuen: A horse retires from the last mounted police unit in Minnesota

It’s been years since Carrie Brummer has seen Teak, her dark-haired steed. Will he remember her?
Sgt. Adrian Infante encourages Brummer to go ahead and say hi. Teak is waiting for her inside the stable.
“He’ll recognize you,” he assures her.
Brummer, who is 66, is on the brink of ugly-crying at the horse barn in Maple Plain. He is a very rare breed and kind of a big deal, she tells anyone who will listen. Teak is a Spanish-Norman, to be precise. His kind was bred to genetically re-create the characteristics of warhorses that were ridden by medieval knights in battle. Brummer thinks she could have fetched tens of thousands of dollars if she sold him.
Teak was never supposed to be a police horse in Minneapolis.
But in 2008, Sgt. Christopher Lokke was heading up the mounted police unit and searching for a new horse to fill out his ranks. He stopped by the horse expo at the state fairgrounds and spotted the large gelding, bathed in dark chocolate brown except for the white splotch on his forehead and splatter on his right foot. Lokke studied Teak’s mannerisms, the way he stayed calm. Built like an offensive lineman, he was beyond mature for a 4-year-old.
Brummer’s mother, who was also at the expo, couldn’t stop hyping up Teak to the officers: He would be perfect for the mounted police!
Lokke heard it all the time. The public usually didn’t know what would make a good police horse. They need to be large and cool under pressure, gentle but intimidating. He’d scout 50 animals before he found the right one.