Yuen: How can you tell if something’s been written by ChatGPT? Let’s delve.

Once you spot the telltale signs of writing generated by artificial intelligence, you can’t unsee them.
They appear in the chipper press releases that crash my inbox, opening with “I hope this note finds you well!” The perfectly crafted text from your friend who typically has awful grammar. The barrage of self-promoting LinkedIn announcements (hint: look for the bolded text and string of emojis).
AI has taken over so much of the writing we encounter every day that it’s changing language itself. It has already transformed the way we write, and it will inevitably change the way we speak and think.
But don’t take my word for it. Tom Juzek, a computational linguistics professor at Florida State University, says some buzzwords favored by ChatGPT have accelerated in their usage “from near zero to breaking the ceiling.” It’s rare to see this scale and speed of language disruption over the centuries, he added.
For instance, researchers have noted the skyrocketing frequency of words like “delve,” “nuanced,” “intricate” and “underscore” that appear in academic papers. From 2020 to 2024, the use of “delves” in scientific abstracts increased by more than 6,000%, according to a study authored by Juzek and his colleague Zina Ward, an FSU philosophy professor.
This has led to a swift backlash among humans suspicious of AI-created text. As people in academic circles have caught onto the sudden overuse of “delve,” they’ve now begun to shun it and self-correct.
“When I write ‘delve,’ I change it,” Ward concedes. “It has this stigma now.”
Asking AI to write everything for us will homogenize language, and that troubles me. But lately I’ve had an equally disturbing thought: Do I write like AI?