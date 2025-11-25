Yuen: How can you tell if something’s been written by ChatGPT? Let’s delve.

Take the em dash — my most beloved form of punctuation. Ask any journalist, and they’ll probably admit it’s their favorite, too. It can force the reader to slow down on an important part — like so — and it’s more elegant than a comma, less stuffy than a semicolon. Apparently most laypeople don’t adopt it into their writing, however, and it’s been one of the most obvious signs that someone’s copy was outsourced to ChatGPT.