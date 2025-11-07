Yuen: They said ‘6-7’ — and somehow, so did I

Is it stupid? Of course! But the beauty of this phrase is that it means, at least in middle-school parlance, nothing at all. Believe me, I’ve tried to discern the rules for its usage. As my 12-year-old son says, irked by my cluelessness: It’s just a meme, Mom. (And it’s hardly a new trend; my boys have been shouting “6-7!” since February. But it seems to have more staying power than other nonsensical tween terms, and it is uttered with far more ebullience.)