Yuen: Why everyone’s finally talking about menopause — and why it’s about time

A: The good news about social media is that it has raised awareness, and women know there is another path forward (other than gritting your teeth and hoping it will be over in 10 years). But there’s also the problem that not everybody on social media who is talking about menopause is qualified to talk about it. The marketplace has awakened to the fact that perimenopausal and menopausal women have money, and they’re looking for solutions. So when you market something that says, “This is natural” or “This is non-hormonal,” women will try it because they are grasping for help. You have to be cautious on social media. A little due diligence is in order that the person who is talking has the credentials and the training to give that advice.